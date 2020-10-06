दिल्ली पुलिस ने सट्टा लगाने के आरोप में छह लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार, मामला दर्ज 

Delhi: 6 people arrested by Delhi Police last night from a farmhouse in Maidan Garhi area for betting on Delhi Capitals V/s Royal Challenger Bangaluru match.— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020
A case under the Gambling Act has been registered against the accused by Maidan Garhi Police station.
