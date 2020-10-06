शहर चुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने सट्टा लगाने के आरोप में छह लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार, मामला दर्ज 

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Oct 2020 05:35 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने मैदान गढ़ी इलाके के एक फार्महाउस से सोमवार रात को छह लोगों को सट्टा लगाने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोप है कि ये लोग दिल्ली कैपिटल और रॉयल चैलेंजर बैंगलुरु के मैच पर सट्टा लगा रहे थे। 
आरोपियों के खिलाफ मैदान गढ़ी थाने में  गैमबलिंग एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। 
