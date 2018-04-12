शहर चुनें

लीजिए तैयार हो गया ऐसा एप, केदारनाथ धाम के बारे में मिलेगी हर भाषा में जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 03:13 PM IST
देश भर से आने वाले तीर्थयात्रियों के लिए अच्छी खबर। उनकी सुविधा के लिए एक ऐसा मोबाइल एप तैयार किया गया है, जिसमें केदारनाथ धाम की जानकारी देश की सभी भाषाओं में होगी।
बृहस्पतिवार को एक पत्रकार वार्ता में मुख्य सचिव उत्पल कुमार सिंह ने यह जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने बताया कि तीर्थयात्रियों की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखकर यह एप रुद्रप्रयाग जिले के जिलाधिकारी ने तैयार कराया है। मोबाइल पर प्ले स्टोर के माध्यम से एप को डाउन लोड किया जा सकेगा। एप का नाम जल्द तय हो जाएगा।

एप की मदद से तीर्थयात्री केदारनाथ धाम के पौराणिकता की जानकारी लेंगे। साथ ही उन्हें इसकी मदद से वहां मौसम संबंधी व अन्य जानकारियां भी प्राप्त हो सकेंगी। आसपास के पर्यटक स्थलों के बारे में भी वे अपनी भाषा में जानकारी ले सकेंगे। यह एप जल्द लांच होगा।



 
