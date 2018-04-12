शहर चुनें

35 कर्मचारियों को निकालने के बाद रुड़की IIT में मच गया बवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुड़की Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 01:24 PM IST
iit roorkee
iit roorkee - फोटो : amar ujala
आईआईटी रुड़की प्रबंधन ने 35 मृतक आश्रित कर्मचारियों को नौकरी से निकाला तो वहां बवाल मच गया। इस मामले को करीब दो हफ्ते से ज्यादा का समय बीत चुका है।
लेकिन गुरुवार को एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ता इन कर्मचारियों के समर्थन में आ गए और आईआईटी रुड़की कैंपस पहुंचकर तीखे स्वर में अपना विरोध जताया। बता दें कि ये कर्मचारी कई दिन से कैंपस में धरने पर बैठे हुए हैं।

इस दौरान एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने कॉलेज के खिलाफ नारेबारी की। जब मेन गेट इन्हें बैरिकेडिंग लगाकर रोका गया तो उन्होंने उसे भी तोड़ दिया। इस दौरान कॉलेज प्रबंधन का पुतला दहन भी किया गया।
abvp break barricading iit roorkee iit

