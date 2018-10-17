शहर चुनें

Dehradun

शीतकाल के लिए चतुर्थ केदार रुद्रनाथ मंदिर के कपाट बंद

Dehradun Bureau Updated Wed, 17 Oct 2018 09:32 PM IST
गोपेश्वर। पंचकेदारों में चतुर्थ केदार भगवान रुद्रनाथ के कपाट बुधवार सुबह सात बजे शीतकाल के लिए बंद कर दिए गए। भगवान रुद्रनाथ की उत्सव डोली बुधवार शाम को रात्रि प्रवास के लिए ल्वींठी बुग्याल पहुंची। 19 अक्तूबर को रुद्रनाथ भगवान गोपीनाथ मंदिर में विराजमान हो जाएंगे। सात माह तक श्रद्धालु गोपीनाथ मंदिर में ही रुद्रनाथ के दर्शन कर सकेंगे।
बुधवार को सुबह सात बजे विशेष पूजा के बाद भगवान रुद्रनाथ मंदिर के कपाट शीतकाल के लिए बंद कर दिए गए। इसके बाद पुजारी आचार्य हरीश भट्ट और करीब सौ श्रद्धालुओं के साथ रुद्रनाथ की उत्सव डोली ने ल्वींठी बुग्याल के लिए प्रस्थान किया। रुद्रनाथ मंदिर समिति के सदस्य देवेंद्र सिंह बिष्ट ने बताया कि 18 अक्तूबर को रुद्रनाथ की उत्सव डोली पनार, पुंग बुग्याल, सगर, गंगोलगांव होते हुए भोलेनाथ के प्राचीन सकलेश्वर मंदिर में रात्रि प्रवास के लिए पहुंचेगी। 19 को डोली गोपीनाथ मंदिर पहुंचेगी। यहां कुछ देर तक उत्सव डोली भक्तों के दर्शनार्थ रखी जाएगी। इसके बाद भगवान रुद्रनाथ गोपीनाथ मंदिर में विराजमान हो जाएंगे।



