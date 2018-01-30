अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Agricultural minister surya pratap shahi reached Agricultural directorate

कृषि निदेशालय में अचानक पहुंचे कृषि मंत्री, स्कूल की तरह लगी अफसरों और कर्मचारियों की हाजिरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 12:25 PM IST
Agricultural minister surya pratap shahi reached Agricultural directorate
हाजिरी लेते कृषि मंत्री।
कृषि मंत्री सूर्य प्रताप शाही के मंगलवार को अचानक कृषि निदेशालय पहुंचने से हड़कंप मच गया। दस बजने के बाद भी कई अफसर और कर्मचारी ड्यूटी से गायब मिले।

उन्होंने सभी गेट बंद कराकर हाजिरी ली जिसमें करीब 20 प्रतिशत कर्मचारी और अफसर अनुपस्थित पाए गए। मंत्री ने इन सभी के एक दिन के वेतन काटने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उनके साथ राज्यमंत्री रणवेंद्र सिंह भी उनके साथ मौजूद रहे।

कृषि मंत्री इससे पहले भी कई बार औचक निरीक्षण के लिए निदेशालय पहुंच चुके हैं। उन्होंने निदेशालय की साफ-सफाई का हाल भी देखा और साफ-सफाई रखने को लेकर कर्मचारियों को दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

वॉशरूम में पान-मसाले से फैली गंदगी को देखते हुए कृषि मंत्री ने कहा कि पान-मसाला खाकर थूकते हुए पाए जाने पर 500 रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया जाए, यदि व्यक्ति पकड़ में नहीं आता है तो एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव ऑफ‌िसर पर 500 रुपए पर जुर्माना लगाया जाए।
agricultural minister surya pratap shahi agricultural directorate

Spotlight

Padmaavat will not release in Malaysia
Bollywood

जब पाकिस्तान में हरी झंडी तो जानिए क्यों इस मुस्लिम बाहुल देश में बैन हुई 'पद्मावत'?

30 जनवरी 2018

boxoffice analysis of Padmaavat vs Bahubali 2
Bollywood

बंपर कमाई के मामले में बाहुबली 2 के सामने बौनी है 'पद्मावत', आंकड़े चौंकाने वाले

30 जनवरी 2018

shilpa shinde refuses to acknowledge bigg boss contestant vikas gupta
Television

मीडिया के सामने शिल्पा शिंदे ने विकास गुप्‍ता को पहचानने से किया इंकार, बोलीं- 'मैं नहीं जानती उसे'

30 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone now has the highest number of Rs 100 crore films
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' से दीपिका ने किया ऐसा कारनामा जो आजतक कोई बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस न कर सकीं

30 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat online leak, these is how fans downloading Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' हुई ऑनलाइन लीक, लोग ऐसे कर रहे फ्री में डाउनलोड, भंसाली को हो सकता है इतना नुकसान

30 जनवरी 2018

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of criminal intimidation
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस जीनत अमान से छेड़छाड़, WhatsApp पर अश्लील मैसेज मिलने से परेशान होकर अब उठाया ये कदम

30 जनवरी 2018

how has picturised Johar scene in padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में कैसे फिल्माया गया 'जौहर' जैसा मुश्किल सीन, कहानी रोमांचित कर देगी

30 जनवरी 2018

Do Not Wear Or Carry These Things When You Enter MRI Room
Yoga and Health

MRI स्कैन कराते वक्त भूलकर भी ना पहनें ये चीजें, वर्ना चली जाएगी जान

30 जनवरी 2018

Know Why It Is Unhealthy To Have Casual Physical Relationship Or One Night Stand
Relationship

सावधान! सोच-समझ कर बनाएं ऐसे संबंध, मिलेगी पल भर की खुशी पर होगा जिंदगीभर पछतावा

30 जनवरी 2018

Story Of Single Mother Who Survived Her Broken Love Marriage
Relationship

15 साल बाद सामने आया लव मैरिज का साइड इफेक्ट, पत्नी को लेना पड़ा ऐसा फैसला

30 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

aap to go to supreme court in sealing matter after clash among bjp and aap volunteer at kejri home
Delhi NCR

सीलिंग को लेकर आप-बीजेपी के बीच हंगामा, मनोज त‌िवारी ने केजरीवाल के ख‌िलाफ की श‌िकायत

दिल्ली में चल रहा सीलिंग का मुद्दा गरमा गया। इसी को सुलझाने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने मंगलवार सुबह अपने घर पर बीजेपी नेताओं की बैठक बुलाई जहां दोनों पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच जमकर हंगामा हो गया।

30 जनवरी 2018

Kendriya Vidhyalaya teacher said girls who wore revealing clothes are asking for nirbhaya type rape
Madhya Pradesh

'लिपस्टिक लगाने और छोटे कपड़े पहनने की वजह से होता है निर्भया जैसा रेप'

30 जनवरी 2018

Husband did special things for his wife
Dehradun

पत्नी को मनाने के लिए किए सौ जतन, नहीं मानी तो पति ने किया कुछ ऐसा कि उड़ गई सबकी नींद

30 जनवरी 2018

Mid day meal staff threw hot dal on class 1 student in madhya pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

पहली क्लास के बच्चे को मिड डे मील स्टाफ ने गर्म दाल से जलाया, मामला दर्ज

30 जनवरी 2018

dsp baljinder sandhu shot himself during students protest in faridkot
Chandigarh

पंजाबः धरना दे रहे स्टूडेंट्स से झड़प के बीच DSP ने खुद के माथे में मारी गोली, मौत

30 जनवरी 2018

kasganj sp removed from his post by government
Lucknow

कासगंज बवाल: SP सुनील कुमार पर गिरी गाज, पीयूष श्रीवास्तव होंगे नए कप्तान

29 जनवरी 2018

The conspiracy behind the Kasganj violence, weapons deposited several days ago
Agra

कासगंज हिंसा के पीछे साजिश की आशंका, खुराफातियों ने कई दिन पहले जमा कर लिए थे हथियार

29 जनवरी 2018

aadhar card is essential for driving licence.
Lucknow

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाने के लिए आधार कार्ड होगा जरूरी

30 जनवरी 2018

Mayawati in action, these two leaders expelled from the party
Meerut

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती फिर एक्शन में, इन दो नेताओं को पार्टी से निकाला

30 जनवरी 2018

ceasefire violation in uri and nowshera sector
Jammu

उड़ी में पाक ने दागे गोले, संदिग्ध आतंकियों की घुसपैठ के मिले इनपुट

30 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

लखनऊ पहुंची सलमान की खास दोस्त, इन लड़कियों से मिलकर हुईं भावुक

अभिनेता सलमान खान की दोस्त और अभिनेत्री यूलिया वंतूर रविवार को लखनऊ में तेजाब पीड़ित लड़कियों द्वारा चलाई जा रही 'शिरोज हैंगऑउट कैफे' पहुंची। यहां पहुंचकर यूलिया भावुक हो गईं, देखिए पूरी रिपोर्ट।

30 जनवरी 2018

Governor Ram Naik said Case of Kasganj stigma on Uttar pradesh 1:16

कासगंज घटना को राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने बताया यूपी पर ‘कलंक’

30 जनवरी 2018

After six hours of DGP visits robbery in Malihabad uttar pradesh 3:02

यूपी में बेखौफ बदमाश, डीजीपी के दौरे के छह घंटे बाद दिया लूट को अंजाम

27 जनवरी 2018

honour program organished in lucknow by up government 3:15

सीएम योगी ने बताया, ऐसे रहेगा साल 2018 युवाओं के नाम

27 जनवरी 2018

69TH REPUBLIC DAY CELEBRATED WITH FULL FERVOUR AT RAEBARELI 0:45

रायबरेली में धूमधाम से मनाया गया गणतंत्र दिवस

27 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.