Chandigarh ›   Withdraw Bharat Ratna conferred on Rajiv Gandhi: Sukhbir Singh Badal

राजीव गांधी से भारत रत्न वापस लिया जाए, बोले सुखबीर बादल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sat, 07 Dec 2019 05:01 AM IST
सुखबीर सिंह बादल
सुखबीर सिंह बादल - फोटो : ANI
शिरोमणि अकाली दल के अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने मांग की है कि राजीव गांधी को दिया गया भारत रत्न वापस लिया जाए। बादल ने कहा कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह के खुलासे से साफ हो जाता है कि राजीव गांधी ने नरसंहार को रोकने के लिए सेना को इजाजत नहीं दी थी। 
बादल का यह भी आरोप है कि जिस बैठक में सेना को न भेजने का फैसला लिया गया उसकी अध्यक्षता राजीव गांधी कर रहे थे। अगर वे सेना भेजने की मांग पर तवज्जो देते तो 1984 का नरसंहार टाला जा सकता था।  
