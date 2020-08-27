शहर चुनें
पंजाब सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, प्रदेश में फिर लगाया लॉकडाउन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 27 Aug 2020 07:26 PM IST
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब में कोरोना वायरस के रोकथाम के लिए राज्य सरकार ने प्रदेश में फिर लॉकडाउन लगा दिया है। पंजाब में अब सभी दिन शाम सात बजे से सुबह पांच बजे तक लॉकडाउन रहेगा। बता दें कि पंजाब में इससे पहले ही धारा-144 लागू है।
कैप्टन ने विधायकों से की अपील
पंजाब में विधानसभा सत्र से पहले कोरोना पॉजिटिव विधायकों की संख्या में इजाफा हो गया है। अब राज्य मे 29 विधायक कोरोना की चपेट में हैं। मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने गुरुवार को सभी विधायकों से अपील की है कि कोरोना पॉजिटिव विधायकों और मंत्रियों की संपर्क में आने वाले सदस्य कल एक दिवसीय विधानसभा सत्र भाग लेने से बचें।

 
corona in punjab punjab corona update lockdown in punjab curfew in punjab capt amarinder singh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

