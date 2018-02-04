अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   There is a change in the weather once again

बढ़ रही गर्मी से परेशान हैं तो रुकिए, 6 फरवरी से फिर बदलेगा चंडीगढ़ का मौसम

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 11:20 AM IST
There is a change in the weather once again
चंडीगढ़ में मौसम - फोटो : File Photo
मौसम में एक बार फिर बदलाव आने वाला है। पांच फरवरी को जम्मू-कश्मीर व पाकिस्तान की सीमा पर वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस एक्टिव हो रहा है। इससे छह फरवरी को बादल छाने और हल्की बारिश की संभावना है। साथ ही दिन व रात के तापमान में भी कमी आ सकती है। पिछले चार दिन से अच्छी धूप निकल रही है। इससे तापमान में जबरदस्त बढ़ोतरी हुई है। शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 22.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से दो डिग्री अधिक था।

रात का तापमान 7.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया, जो सामान्य से एक डिग्री अधिक था। हालांकि शुक्रवार को रात और दिन के तापमान दो डिग्री अधिक थे। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 24.6 डिग्री था, जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 9.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। शनिवार को दोनों ही तापमान में कमी आई है। चंडीगढ़ मौसम विभाग की ओर से बताया गया है कि पांच फरवरी से मौसम में बदलाव आने लगेगा।

RELATED

वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस होने से पूरे उत्तर भारत में बदलाव आएगा। दिन के तापमान में कमी आएगी जबकि रात का तापमान फिलहाल इतना रही रहेगा। 23 जनवरी को बारिश के बाद से चंडीगढ़ का मौसम बदला था। उसके बाद से दिन का तापमान 12.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच गया था। तापमान कम होने के साथ धुंध भी बढ़ी थी। हालांकि उसके बाद आसमान साफ हुआ और तापमान में दोबारा से बढ़ोतरी हुई।
chandigarh weather winter chandigarh news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Salman Khan reached in Ram Kapoor show comedy high school replace Rani Mukherjee
Bollywood

सलमान ने फिर निभाई रानी मुखर्जी के साथ दोस्ती, बीमार होते हुए भी किया कुछ ऐसा काम

4 फरवरी 2018

romance stories 5 cricketers with bollywood actress
Bollywood

बुमराह ही नहीं इन 5 क्रिकेटर्स ने भी चुराया एक्ट्रेसेस का दिल, ऐसा है बॉलीवुड और खेल का कनेक्शन

4 फरवरी 2018

women protest against Ram gopal Varma's film God Sex and Truth in Andhra Pradesh
Bollywood

रामगोपाल वर्मा की फिल्म 'गॉड, सेक्स एंड ट्रूथ' को लेकर कहां मचा है बवाल और क्यों?

4 फरवरी 2018

know about how to cook lentils of Green peas
Healthy Food

रेसिपी: सेहत के साथ रखें स्वाद का भी ख्याल, ऐसे बनाएं हरी मटर की दाल

4 फरवरी 2018

avoid these harmful mistakes while eating the food
Healthy Food

खाना खाते समय भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलतियां, वर्ना बाद में पछताना पड़ेगा

4 फरवरी 2018

rangeela girl urmila matondkar 44th birthday today
Bollywood

B'day Special: 42 की उम्र में 10 साल छोटे लड़के से की थी शादी, बचपन में ही एक्टिंग से मचाया धमाल

4 फरवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 5th february to 11th february
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 5 फरवरी से 11 फरवरी: जानिए किस राशि के लिए हफ्ता रहेगा शुभ

4 फरवरी 2018

padman promotion twinkle khanna troll on twitter
Bollywood

हाथ में सैनिटरी पैड लेने पर ट्विंकल खन्ना हुई ट्रोल, ऐसे दिया करारा जवाब

4 फरवरी 2018

after anushka sharma virat kohli actress raashi khanna fan of jasprit bumrah
Bollywood

अनुष्का के बाद एक और एक्ट्रेस का क्रिकेटर पर आया दिल, कहा- 'बुमराह के प्यार में हैं दीवानी'

4 फरवरी 2018

india vs Australia icc u19 world cup team india won social media reaction
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की जीत पर लोगों को याद आए 'चक दे इंडिया' के कबीर खान, ऐसे दिया रिएक्शन

3 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

on implementing the order of supreme court Maharashtra government can sack 11,700 people
Maharashtra

सरकारी SC/ST कर्मचारियों को निकालेगी महाराष्ट्र सरकार, जानें क्या है वजह

फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र के जरिए नौकरी पाने वाले बहुत से लोगों को नौकरी से निकाल सकती है महाराष्ट्र सरकार।

4 फरवरी 2018

Hotel owner shot dead in Etawah uttar pradesh
Kanpur

इटावा में होटल मालिक अखिलेश यादव की गोली मारकर हत्या

4 फरवरी 2018

foreign apple import reached double in india
Shimla

पांच साल में दोगुना से भी ज्यादा हो गया विदेशी सेब का आयात

4 फरवरी 2018

bjp MP Hukum Singh passes away at Noida's JP Hospital after breathing difficulties
Delhi NCR

कैराना से भाजपा सांसद हुकुम सिंह के निधन से सियासी पार्टियों में शोक, आज होगा अंतिम संस्कार

4 फरवरी 2018

Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited LoC, meeting on 'China'
Jammu

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने किया LoC का दौरा, 'चीन' पर की बैठक

4 फरवरी 2018

azam khan comment on wasim rizvi statement given in ayodhya
Lucknow

राममंदिर विरोधियों को पाकिस्तान भेजने के बयान पर आजम का पलटवार, ' पाक नहीं अमेरिका भेजो'

3 फरवरी 2018

J & K Former CM Omar Abdullah ready to compromise wife, present in court
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला पत्नी से समझौते को तैयार, अदालत में हुए पेश 

4 फरवरी 2018

44 बेरोजगारों के अच्छे दिन आए, फील्ड ऑफीसर बने
Budaun

44 बेरोजगारों के अच्छे दिन आए, फील्ड ऑफीसर बने

4 फरवरी 2018

dsp transferred in lucknow uttar pradeesh.
Lucknow

यूपी: पुलिस विभाग में फेरबदल जारी, 46 डीएसपी इधर से उधर, देखें- पूरी लिस्ट

3 फरवरी 2018

Muslim women protest against Triple Talaq bills in Deoband of Saharanpur
Meerut

देवबंदः तीन तलाक बिल के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरी मुस्लिम महिलाएं, कानून रद्द करने की मांग

3 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

मोहाली STF ने ड्रग तस्करों के खिलाफ किया ये बड़ा खुलासा

मोहाली में एसटीएफ की टीम ने बड़ा खुलासा किया है। एसटीएफ ने ड्रग तस्कर स्वीटी को गिरफ्तार किया और जब उसके अम्बाला के लॉकरों को खुलवाया तो उसमें से जो निकला उसने सभी को चौंका दिया।

3 फरवरी 2018

Punjab hosts ‘Birds Festival’ with over 25,000 birds 1:00

पंजाब के इस शहर में लगा विदेशी पक्षियों का मेला

30 जनवरी 2018

HARYANA POLICE SOLVES SBI LOAN OFFICER ABDUCTION CASE 3:10

अफसर के किडनैपिंग की फिल्मी कहानी का ये है असली सच

30 जनवरी 2018

ASHA WORKERS PROTEST AT TOAHANA, BURNS HARYANA GOVT EFFIGY 3:13

हरियाणा में बीजेपी सरकार के खिलाफ बगावत, फूंका पुतला

30 जनवरी 2018

Protest Padmavat karni sena fire in bus in gurugram Delhi Ncr 1:25

पद्मावती की ‘शान’ बचाने निकली सेना ने बेटियों को यहां बनाया निशाना

25 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

weather forecast, dense fog in chandigarh
Chandigarh

ठिठुरन और कोहरे से अभी नहीं मिलेगी राहत, जानिए चंडीगढ़ में कितना तापमान?

29 जनवरी 2018

western disturbance effect on chandigarh weather
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ में वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस हावी हुआ, गलन वाली ठंड अभी परेशान करेगी

11 जनवरी 2018

Dense fog of season on 1 january 2018
Chandigarh

1 जनवरी 2018 को सीजन का सबसे घना कोहरा, 4 डिग्री गिरा तापमान

2 जनवरी 2018

chandigarh weather forecast, winter season weather
Chandigarh

अगले 5 ​दिन में चंडीगढ़ में बारिश, नए साल पर ऐसा रहेगा मौसम

29 दिसंबर 2017

winter season weather, dense fog in chandigarh
Chandigarh

बर्फबारी के बाद चंडीगढ़ में पहले बारिश, अब धुंध का कहर, ठहर गया शहर

14 दिसंबर 2017

winter weather, first fog of winter season in chandigarh on wednesday
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ में सीजन की पहली धुंध छाई, अगले दो दिन ऐसा रहेगा मौसम

13 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.