सीएम मनोहर लाल और दो मंत्रियों को मिले नए विभाग, गृह मंत्री अनिल विज से छिना सीआईडी

Government of Haryana: The Home Minister Anil Vij will cease to hold the portfolio of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), & the Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma will cease to hold the portfolio of Art & Cultural Affairs.

Government of Haryana: The portfolio of Elections has been allocated to Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma while the portfolio of Art & Cultural Affairs has now been allocated to the Education Minister, Kanwar Pal, in addition to their existing portfolios. https://t.co/jcnkzjFfUc