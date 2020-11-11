त्योहारी सीजन में भी बाजारों में नहीं दिख रहे ग्राहक, दुकानदार बोले- इस बार आधा हुआ कारोबार

Amritsar: Shopkeepers hit by slump in business during the festive season— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020
A shopkeeper says, "There are very few customers in the market during this festive season as compared to earlier years, due to COVID19. The business is down by 50-60%." pic.twitter.com/clNw9C81ed
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.