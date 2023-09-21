भारत-कनाडा तनाव: एसजीपीसी महासिचव ने कहा- सबूत दें जस्टिन ट्रूडो, बातचीत से ही निकलेगा समाधान

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
भारत-कनाडा तनाव पर शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी (एसजीपी) के महासचिव गुरुचरण सिंह ग्रेवाल ने कहा कि इस पूरे घटनाक्रम से सबसे ज्यादा सिख खासतौर पर पंजाबी परेशान हो रहे हैं। कनाडा से पंजाब का काफी नजदीक का रिश्ता है। उन्होंने कहा कि कनाडा और भारत ने एक-दूसरे के राजनयिक को हटा दिया है। अब तो बात इससे भी आगे बढ़ गई है। भारत सरकार ने कनाडाई नागरिकों के लिए वीजा सस्पेंड कर दिया है।
#WATCH | Punjab: On the India-Canada row, SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal says, "Sikhs are facing problems in this issue. Nothing can be solved without dialogue. We want dialogue to take place. If PM Justin Trudeau is making these allegations, he should prove… pic.twitter.com/5fre5jJFXg— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed