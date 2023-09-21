भारत-कनाडा तनाव: एसजीपीसी महासिचव ने कहा- सबूत दें जस्टिन ट्रूडो, बातचीत से ही निकलेगा समाधान

भारत-कनाडा तनाव पर शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी (एसजीपी) के महासचिव गुरुचरण सिंह ग्रेवाल ने कहा कि इस पूरे घटनाक्रम से सबसे ज्यादा सिख खासतौर पर पंजाबी परेशान हो रहे हैं। कनाडा से पंजाब का काफी नजदीक का रिश्ता है। उन्होंने कहा कि कनाडा और भारत ने एक-दूसरे के राजनयिक को हटा दिया है। अब तो बात इससे भी आगे बढ़ गई है। भारत सरकार ने कनाडाई नागरिकों के लिए वीजा सस्पेंड कर दिया है।

#WATCH | Punjab: On the India-Canada row, SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal says, "Sikhs are facing problems in this issue. Nothing can be solved without dialogue. We want dialogue to take place. If PM Justin Trudeau is making these allegations, he should prove… pic.twitter.com/5fre5jJFXg