चौधरी बीरेंद्र सिंह का बड़ा बयान, बोले- 70 साल में कश्मीर में जो नहीं हुआ, वो 70 दिन में हुआ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 16 Aug 2019 01:12 PM IST
बीरेंद्र सिंह
बीरेंद्र सिंह - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
राज्यसभा सदस्य व भाजपा नेता चौधरी बीरेंद्र सिंह ने जम्मू-कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटाए जाने पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की और बड़ा बयान दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर में जो 70 सालों में नहीं हुआ, वो 70 दिन में हो गया।
इसके लिए उन्होंने गृहमंत्री अमित शाह की तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा कि सरदार पटेल आयरन मैन थे, क्योंकि उस समय देश में स्टील नहीं था। आज भारत में स्टेनलेस स्टील का जमाना है, तो मैं कहूंगा कि अमित शाह मैन ऑफ द स्टील हैं।
 


 
