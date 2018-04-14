शहर चुनें

मशहूर पंजाबी सिंगर परमीश वर्मा को अज्ञात शख्स ने मारी गोली, हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 11:11 AM IST
पंजाबी सिंगर परमीश वर्मा
पंजाबी सिंगर परमीश वर्मा - फोटो : AMAR UJALA
 पंजाब के नामी सिंगर परमीश वर्मा को कुछ अज्ञात लोगों ने गोली मार दी। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, मोहाली के सैक्टर 91 में देर रात सिंगर परमीश वर्मा को अज्ञात लोगों ने गोली मारी। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए।
जानकारी के अनुसार परमीश को घायल अवस्था में फोर्टिस अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। यहां उनकी हालत खतरे से बाहर बताई जा रही है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर घटना की पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है। 

वहीं एसएसपी कुलदीप सिंह चहल ने कहा कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है। उसके बाद स्थिति साफ हो पाएगी। बता दें कि पंजाबी सिंगर परमीश वर्मा 'गाल नहीं कड़नी' गाने से सुर्खियों में छाए थे। 



 
parmish verma mohali

