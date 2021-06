पंजाब: वैक्सीन बेचने का मुद्दा गरमाया, सुखबीर के बाद प्रकाश जावडे़कर ने भी उठाए सवाल, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री की सफाई-जांच होगी

I don't have control over vaccines. I just look over treatment, testing, sampling of COVID19 & vaccination camps. We will definitely set an inquiry, I myself can inquire the matter: Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu on SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal's allegations pic.twitter.com/AJUQKP3I1m

Rahul Gandhi should first look after his (Congress) state rather than giving lectures to others. Punjab govt has been provided more than 1.40 lakh doses of Covaxin at Rs 400 & they've given it to 20 private hospitals at Rs 1000: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pic.twitter.com/a2y5vmNjlh