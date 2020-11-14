सुनहरी रोशनी से जगमग हुआ स्वर्ण मंदिर, भक्तों ने जलाए मिट्टी के दीये और मोमबत्तियां

Punjab: Golden Temple in Amritsar illuminated on the occasion of #BandiChhorDivas. Devotees light earthen lamps and candles at the temple premises. pic.twitter.com/cPtDIRwwRh— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020
#WATCH Punjab: Golden Temple in Amritsar illuminated on the occasion of #BandiChhorDivas. Devotees light earthen lamps and candles at the temple premises. pic.twitter.com/5yj91IxZeT— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020
#WATCH Punjab: People burst crackers in Ludhiana to celebrate #Diwali— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020
The state government has allowed green crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on the occasion, in the wake of a rise in air pollution. pic.twitter.com/zSgf3pgDxa
#WATCH Punjab: Fireworks adorn the sky around Golden Temple in Amritsar, on #BandiChhorDivas today. pic.twitter.com/oT5tQMhQP4— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.