सुनहरी रोशनी से जगमग हुआ स्वर्ण मंदिर, भक्तों ने जलाए मिट्टी के दीये और मोमबत्तियां

{"_id":"5faffda68ebc3e9bb02ff0a8","slug":"punjab-golden-temple-in-amritsar-devotees-light-earthen-lamps-and-candles-at-temple-premises","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f \u092e\u093f\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u092f\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u092e\u092c\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

देशभर में दीपावाली धूम-धाम से मनाई जा रही है। पंजाब में अमृतसर स्थित में स्वर्ण मंदिर को बंदी छोड़ दिवस के अवसर पर रोशनी से जगमग किया गया। इस दौरान भक्तों ने मंदिर परिसर में मिट्टी के दीये और मोमबत्तियां जलायीं।



इस दौरान मंदिर के चारों और आतिशबाजी भी की गई। स्वर्ण मंदिर अपने नाम की तरह ही दिवाली पर सुनहरी रोशनी से जगमगाता नजर आया। पूरे मंदिर परिसर को सजाया गया है, जिसकी अद्भुत छटा देखते ही बन रही है।











पंजाब के लुधियाना में लोगों ने पटाखे चलाकर दीपवाली का पर्व मनाया। आपको बता दें कि यहां राज्य सरकार ने रात 8 बजे से 10 बजे तक ग्रीन पटाखे चलाने की अनुमति दे रखी है।







विज्ञापन

Punjab: Golden Temple in Amritsar illuminated on the occasion of #BandiChhorDivas. Devotees light earthen lamps and candles at the temple premises. pic.twitter.com/cPtDIRwwRh — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

#WATCH Punjab: Golden Temple in Amritsar illuminated on the occasion of #BandiChhorDivas. Devotees light earthen lamps and candles at the temple premises. pic.twitter.com/5yj91IxZeT — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

#WATCH Punjab: People burst crackers in Ludhiana to celebrate #Diwali



The state government has allowed green crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on the occasion, in the wake of a rise in air pollution. pic.twitter.com/zSgf3pgDxa — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

देशभर में दीपावाली धूम-धाम से मनाई जा रही है। पंजाब में अमृतसर स्थित में स्वर्ण मंदिर को बंदी छोड़ दिवस के अवसर पर रोशनी से जगमग किया गया। इस दौरान भक्तों ने मंदिर परिसर में मिट्टी के दीये और मोमबत्तियां जलायीं।इस दौरान मंदिर के चारों और आतिशबाजी भी की गई। स्वर्ण मंदिर अपने नाम की तरह ही दिवाली पर सुनहरी रोशनी से जगमगाता नजर आया। पूरे मंदिर परिसर को सजाया गया है, जिसकी अद्भुत छटा देखते ही बन रही है।पंजाब के लुधियाना में लोगों ने पटाखे चलाकर दीपवाली का पर्व मनाया। आपको बता दें कि यहां राज्य सरकार ने रात 8 बजे से 10 बजे तक ग्रीन पटाखे चलाने की अनुमति दे रखी है।