पंजाब में दिवाली और गुरुपर्व पर दो घंटे पटाखे जलाने की छूट, मंडी गोबिंदगढ़ में 30 नवंबर तक बैन

While on Diwali day (November 14), green crackers allowed from 8 pm to 10 pm, on Gurpurab (November 30), they will be allowed from 4 am to 5 am and from 9 pm to 10 pm. On Christmas eve, people can burst these crackers from 11:55 pm till 12:30 am: #Punjab CMO https://t.co/jtR6DoqLau