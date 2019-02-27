शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met top officials of army, paramilitary and the police

मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह ने शीर्ष सैन्य अधिकारियों से की मुलाकात, सीमा पर हालात को लेकर हुई चर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Wed, 27 Feb 2019 07:53 PM IST
सीएम अमरिंदर सिंह ने की समीक्षा बैठक
सीएम अमरिंदर सिंह ने की समीक्षा बैठक
ख़बर सुनें
सीमा पर बढ़ते तनाव को देखते हुए पंजाब के कई जिलों में अलर्ट जारी है। सीमावर्ती इलाकों में मौजूदा स्थिति की समीक्षा के लिए पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने सेना, अर्धसैनिक और पुलिस के शीर्ष अधिकारियों से मुलाकात की। यह मुलाकात जालंधर में हुई।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

शहीद विक्रांत
Chandigarh

बडगाम में हुए चॉपर क्रैश में हरियाणा के 'लाल' विक्रांत ने जान गंवाई, पूरे गांव में शोक की लहर

27 फरवरी 2019

exam paper
Chandigarh

इंग्लिश का एग्जाम पेपर क्लीयर करना है, तो ये पांच नंबरी फॉर्मूला अपनाएं, कोचिंग की जरूरत ही नहीं

27 फरवरी 2019

ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

INDvAUS Live: विराट ने जमाई शानदार फिफ्टी, टीम इंडिया का स्कोर 100 के पार

27 फरवरी 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Air Strike
India News

केवल इन सात लोगों को पता था कि वायुसेना बालाकोट पर किस वक्त हमला करेगी

27 फरवरी 2019

Jaish Training Camp
India News

बालाकोट: जैश-ए-मोहम्मद कैंप की वो तस्वीरें जहां आतंकियों को दिया जाता था प्रशिक्षण

27 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

फिल्मफेयर के लिए फोटोशूट कराते ही ट्रोल हुईं सारा, यूजर्स बोले- 'भूत है क्या जो परछाई नहीं है?'

27 फरवरी 2019

sara ali khan
sara ali khan
sara ali khan
sara ali khan
Bollywood

फिल्मफेयर के लिए फोटोशूट कराते ही ट्रोल हुईं सारा, यूजर्स बोले- 'भूत है क्या जो परछाई नहीं है?'

27 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
punjab chief minister chief minister amarinder singh army paramilitary police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Narendra Modi
Delhi NCR

पीएम ने रात भर जागकर रखी एयर स्ट्राइक पर नजर, तभी किया आराम जब...

27 फरवरी 2019

Jaish Training Camp
India News

बालाकोट: जैश-ए-मोहम्मद कैंप की वो तस्वीरें जहां आतंकियों को दिया जाता था प्रशिक्षण

27 फरवरी 2019

PM Modi
India News

दो दशक बाद फिर राष्ट्रवाद के साये में होगा आम चुनाव, 1999 में वाजपेयी ने बचा ली थी सरकार

27 फरवरी 2019

मिराज-2000
Agra

आतंकियों को मार गिराने वाला मिराज-2000 एक्सप्रेसवे से भी भर चुका है उड़ान

27 फरवरी 2019

मिराज विमान
Jammu

जानिए भारतीय वायुसेना के मिराज-2000 विमान के बारे में सब कुछ, जिससे पीओके में की गई बमबारी

26 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
One Student School
Bizarre News

सिर्फ एक बच्चे को पढ़ाने के लिए यहां एक करोड़ रुपये खर्च कर स्कूल खोल रही सरकार, वजह बेहद दिलचस्प

26 फरवरी 2019

pakistan media
World

भारत के मुंहतोड़ जवाब के बाद क्या कह रही है पाकिस्तानी मीडिया?

26 फरवरी 2019

pregnancy
Bizarre News

3500 साल पहले भी होता था प्रेग्नेंसी टेस्ट, ऐसे पता किया जाता था महिला गर्भवती है या नहीं

26 फरवरी 2019

indian army
India News

पुलवामा हमले का बदला पूरा, भारतीय सेना ने ट्वीट की ये कविता

26 फरवरी 2019

pepsico former ceo indira nooyi joins amazon board of directors
Online Market

अमेजन के बोर्ड में शामिल हुईं पेप्सीको की पूर्व सीईओ इंदिरा नूई

26 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

खुलासाः हमले के डर से पाक ने 20 किमी तक खाली करवाए थे आतंकी ठिकाने, भारत ने ऐसे दिया जवाब

अल सुबह हुई भारतीय वायुसेना की एयर स्ट्राइक ने जहां पाकिस्तान के होश उड़ा दिए हैं, वहीं इस प्रकरण में पाकिस्तान की खुफिया एजेंसियां भी पूरी तरह फेल रही।

27 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

पठानकोटः सैन्य क्षेत्र की फोटो खींच रहे युवक को पकड़ा, ऐसे छिपाकर लाया था मोबाइल, मामला दर्ज

27 फरवरी 2019

Indian National Flag
Chandigarh

फरमानः तिरंगे और राष्ट्रीय गान का किया अपमान, तो जाना पड़ेगा जेल, तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू

27 फरवरी 2019

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Chandigarh

पीओके में एयर स्ट्राइक पर नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने जताई खुशी, सेना के शौर्य पर कही बड़ी बात

27 फरवरी 2019

Air Strike
Chandigarh

पंजाबः पीओके में एयर स्ट्राइक के बाद हलवारा एयरफोर्स स्टेशन पर हाई अलर्ट, तैनात हुई सेना

27 फरवरी 2019

कुमार विश्वास
Chandigarh

अमर उजाला के 'युवा शक्ति सम्मान समारोह' में कुमार विश्वास ने खूब हंसाया, 10 प्रतिभाओं का सम्मान

27 फरवरी 2019

रिट्रीट सेरेमनी
Chandigarh

रिट्रीट सेरेमनी में दिखा पीओके में एयर स्ट्राइक का 'जोश', दबी-दबी सी रही पाकिस्तानियों की आवाज

27 फरवरी 2019

सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर
Chandigarh

गुड न्यूजः 200 करोड़ हो गए जारी, अब हरियाणा में मुफ्त होगी श्रमजीवी पेंशन, सरकार देगी अंशदान

25 फरवरी 2019

व्हाट्सएप्प
Chandigarh

पंजाबः खुद के अपहरण की झूठी सूचना दी, सेना के कैप्टन विशाल सोलंकी पर केस दर्ज

24 फरवरी 2019

हरियाणा विधानसभा में कैप्टन अभिमन्यु
Chandigarh

हरियाणा सरकार का अंतिम बजट आज, हर वर्ग को लुभाने की तैयारी

25 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

पुलवामा हमला: बयान पर बवाल के बाद सिद्धू ने दी सफाई

जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा आतंकी हमले पर विवादित बयान देकर फंसने वाले कांग्रेस नेता नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू सफाई देते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं।

17 फरवरी 2019

क्राइम 1:32

तीन राज्यों का मोस्ट वांटेड गैंगस्टर अंकित भादू एनकाउंटर में ढेर

8 फरवरी 2019

अपहरण 1:31

शादी के लिए मेकअप कराने पार्लर गई दुल्हन को किया किडनैप, देखें वीडियो

27 जनवरी 2019

नेशनल न्यूज 1:04

रोशनी से जगमगाया स्वर्ण मंदिर, लोहड़़ी पर हिमाचल के सीएम ने किया डांस

13 जनवरी 2019

INDIA NEWS 3:32

बीजेपी की बुजुर्ग महिला नेता ने पीएम मोदी को सुनाई खरी-खोटी, जानिए वजह

26 दिसंबर 2018

Related

उदयभानु हंस
Chandigarh

हरियाणा के राज्य कवि उदयभानु हंस का निधन, 93 साल की उम्र में ली अंतिम सांस

27 फरवरी 2019

अदालत से बाहर आते हुए आईजी परमराज सिंह उमरानंगल
Chandigarh

कोटकपूरा गोलीकांडः आईजी परमराज सिंह उमरानंगल को कोर्ट ने भेजा जेल

27 फरवरी 2019

कोर्ट
Chandigarh

एचएसएसपी को हाईकोर्ट ने लगाई कड़ी फटकार, जज बोले- गुमराह करने की प्रवृत्ति बंदर कर दो

26 फरवरी 2019

मेट्रो
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा का बजट सेशन शुरू, 6 नई मेट्रो परियोजनाएं देंगी विकास को गति, रोडमैप पेश

21 फरवरी 2019

सुखबीर बादल
Chandigarh

मंत्री मनप्रीत बादल पर सुखबीर बादल ने की टिप्पणी से भड़क गए कांग्रेसी, अकालियों से तू-तू मैं-मैं

26 फरवरी 2019

अटारी-वाघा से व्यापार पर लगी रोक
Chandigarh

पुलवामा आतंकी हमलाः अटारी-वाघा बॉर्डर से पाकिस्तान के साथ व्यापार पर लगी रोक, फंसे हजारों ट्रक

22 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.