शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab Bypoll, Incident with cm captain amrinder singh turbon

पंजाब उपचुनावः रोड शो के दौरान झंडी में फंसी मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की पगड़ी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दाखां(लुधियाना) Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 03:53 PM IST
अमरिंदर सिंह
अमरिंदर सिंह
ख़बर सुनें
मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की पगड़ी रोड शो के दौरान झंडी में फंसकर उलझ गई, जिसे साथ खड़े नेताओं ने तुरंत संभाल भी लिया। कैप्टन उपचुनाव के मद्देनजर हल्का दाखां में रोड शो करने निकले थे। रोड शो के लिए स्पेशल बस तैयार की गई थी, जो ओपन थी। इसमें जो झंडियां लगाई गई थी, उनकी रस्सी में फंसकर कैप्टन साहब की पगड़ी उलझ गई।
विज्ञापन
कैप्टन कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी संदीप संधू के लिए प्रचार करने आए थे। कैप्टन संदीप सिंह संधू को उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस ने प्रत्याशी बनाया गया है। संधू ने अमृतसर में कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह को जीत दिलाने में अहम भूमिका निभाई थी। 2014 में अमृतसर लोकसभा चुनाव में भी कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के साथ वे कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़े रहे।




 
नजर दोष व शत्रु दमन के लिए काली चौदस पर कालीबाड़ी मंदिर (दिल्ली) में माँ काली की पूजा : 26-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

जनसभा को संबोधित करते पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
Chandigarh

पीएम मोदी बोले- राफेल मिलने से देशवासी खुश हुए और कांग्रेसी दुखी हो गए, नकारात्मक प्रवृति के हैं

15 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड की बड़ी कार्रवाई, किराया नहीं देने वाले 9 लोगों के आवंटन रद्द, अलर्ट रहें आप

15 अक्टूबर 2019

स्कूल बस ने बच्चे को कुचला
Chandigarh

जीरकपुरः मां की आंखों के सामने स्कूल बस के नीचे आया बेटा, तीन बहनों का इकलौता भाई था

15 अक्टूबर 2019

शिक्षक
Chandigarh

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी में 26 शिक्षकों की भर्ती का रास्ता नहीं हुआ साफ, सीनेटर्स कमेटी ने मांगा रिकॉर्ड

15 अक्टूबर 2019

ट्रैफिस पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए
Auto News

सावधान! इन सात वजहों से भी कट सकता है आपका चालान, जानें कैसे

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

15 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
punjab bypoll punjab by poll 2019 cm captain amrinder singh captain amrinder singh turbon captain amrinder singh road show
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

kapil sharma
Television

कपिल शर्मा एक एपिसोड को होस्ट करने के लिए लेते हैं कितने करोड़, उदित नारायण ने खोल दिया राज

15 अक्टूबर 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला की बहन सुरैया और बेटी साफिया को हिरासत में
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने के विरोध में महिलाओं का प्रदर्शन, फारूक की बहन और बेटी हिरासत में

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सौरव गांगुली
Cricket News

BCCI के अध्यक्ष बनते ही सौरव गांगुली को होगा करोड़ों का नुकसान, अब नहीं कर पाएंगे ये काम

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच पर ऋचा चड्ढा के खुलासे से लेकर आलिया-रणवीर के विवाद तक, ये हैं 5 बड़ी खबरें

15 अक्टूबर 2019

The Kapil Sharma Show
Bollywood

गोविंदा के आते ही कपिल शर्मा शो से गायब हुए कृष्णा अभिषेक, नहीं खत्म हुआ मामा-भांजे का विवाद!

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सुयश और मोहिना
Bollywood

मंत्री सतपाल महाराज की बहू बनीं टीवी अभिनेत्री राजकुमारी मोहिना, देखिए शाही शादी की 10 तस्वीरें

15 अक्टूबर 2019

apj abdul kalam
Education

एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम के 10 विचार, जो बदल सकते हैं युवाओं की सोच

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Abhijit Banerjee
India News

जेएनयू में प्रदर्शन पर 10 दिन तिहाड़ में रह चुके हैं नोबेल विजेता अभिजीत

15 अक्टूबर 2019

जापान में हेजिबीस तूफान से मची तबाही का मंजर।
World

जापान को इस तरह बेहाल कर गया हेजिबीस, तस्वीरों में देखें तूफान की विभीषिका

15 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

ये यूनिवर्सिटी हर छात्र को देगी नौकरी की गारंटी, सरकार ने दी मंजूरी

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

हाईकोर्ट का फैसला- शादी अवैध होने पर भी नहीं छिनता सुरक्षा का अधिकार, इसका ध्यान रखे पुलिस

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने एक मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए यह स्पष्ट कर दिया कि संविधान द्वारा दिया सुरक्षा का अधिकार अन्य अधिकारों से ऊपर है।

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः 2014 में मोदी लहर के बावजूद 12 उम्मीदवार नहीं बचा पाए थे जमानत

15 अक्टूबर 2019

ओपी धनखड़ के बेटे को मिठाई खिलाते अशोक तंवर
Chandigarh

मंत्री ओपी धनखड़ के बेटे से मुलाकात के बाद तंवर बोले-दो दिन बाद कांग्रेस पर करेंगे सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक

14 अक्टूबर 2019

रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
Chandigarh

कश्मीर को भूल जाए और आतंकवाद मिटाए पाकिस्तान वरना टुकड़े-टुकड़े हो जाएगा: राजनाथ सिंह

14 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

किलर से करवाना चाहता था पत्नी की हत्या, मना करने पर छोटे भाई की पत्नी को मरवाया

15 अक्टूबर 2019

आम आदमी पार्टी के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष नवीन जयहिंद
Chandigarh

आप प्रदेशाध्यक्ष नवीन जयहिंद बोले- आयोग चाहे फांसी लगा दे, फरसा साथ ही रखूंगा

14 अक्टूबर 2019

High alert in Chandigarh On information of Patiala Police
Chandigarh

पटियाला में दिखी यूपी नंबर की संदिग्ध कार, चंडीगढ़ में हाई अलर्ट, लेकिन सामने आया ये सच

15 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

नो टेंशनः वोटर आइडी नहीं, फिर भी कर सकेंगे मतदान, इन 11 दस्तावेजों की ले सकते हैं मदद

15 अक्टूबर 2019

पुरानी करेंसी
Chandigarh

शिरडी साईं मंदिर के दानपात्र से निकली ऐसी चीज, देखकर चकरा गए पुजारी, बोले- अब क्या करें हम

14 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव: आठ पूर्व विधायकों, मंत्रियों समेत सोलह बागियों की कांग्रेस से छुट्टी

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

डीआरडीओ की 41वीं कांफ्रेंस में बिपिन रावत का बयान स्वदेशी हथियारों से लड़ा जाएगा अगला युद्ध

डीआरडीओ भवन में डीआरडीओ की 41वीं कांफ्रेंस हुई। जिसमें सेनाध्यक्ष जनरल बिपिन रावत ने कहा कि हमें विश्वास है कि हम स्वदेशी हथियार सिस्टम और उपकरणों के जरिए अगला युद्ध लड़ेंगे और जीतेंगे।

15 अक्टूबर 2019

राम मंदिर 1:21

अयोध्या मामले पर सीजेआई रंजन गोगोई ने दोहराई अपनी बात, कहा- कल सुनवाई का आखिरी दिन

15 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:01

इंसान तो छोड़िए अब जानवर भी करने लगे हैं रक्तदान

15 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:19

करीना की खूबसूरती देख दीवाने हुए फैंस, पीले रंग की ड्रेस में बेहद स्टाइलिश नजर आईं एक्ट्रेस

15 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:54

हरियाणा में पीएम मोदी ने हिंदुस्तान की बेटियों को कहा धाकड़, पानी के जिक्र के साथ पाक को दी चुनौती

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनावः प्रत्याशियों को तीन बार सार्वजनिक करना होगा अपना आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड

15 अक्टूबर 2019

दमयंती बेन
Chandigarh

खुलासाः पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की भतीजी का पर्स छीनकर सोनीपत में आकर छिप गया था झपटमार

14 अक्टूबर 2019

पंजाब और हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

पति की मौत के बाद भी तलाक को चुनौती दे सकती है पत्नीः हाईकोर्ट

12 अक्टूबर 2019

काला धन
Chandigarh

पंजाब के सरकारी कर्मचारियों का डीए 3 फीसदी बढ़ा, एक नवंबर से लागू होगा बढ़ा हुआ महंगाई भत्ता

13 अक्टूबर 2019

राहुल गांधी, नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

हरियाणा के रण में दिग्गजों की एंट्री, बल्लभगढ़ में पीएम मोदी तो नूंह में राहुल गांधी भरेंगे हुंकार

13 अक्टूबर 2019

फारुक खान
Amritsar

जम्मू-कश्मीर राज्यपाल के सलाहकार फारुक खान बोले, 'राज्य अब भारतीय संविधान के दायरे में'

14 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited