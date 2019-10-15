पंजाब उपचुनावः रोड शो के दौरान झंडी में फंसी मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की पगड़ी

#WATCH Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's turban got entangled in streamers during a public rally in Ludhiana today, it was immediately tied again by a party member. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/Iqlu2eKFwS— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने एक मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए यह स्पष्ट कर दिया कि संविधान द्वारा दिया सुरक्षा का अधिकार अन्य अधिकारों से ऊपर है।
15 अक्टूबर 2019