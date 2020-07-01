चंडीगढ़: बाजारों में खत्म होगी ऑड-ईवन व्यवस्था, प्रशासन ने जारी किए निर्देश

Maximum two persons on a scooter/motorcycle, 4 persons in a car and 3 persons in an auto-rickshaw will be allowed (including the driver). However, all riders will use masks and the vehicles will be regularly sanitized by the owners: Chandigarh Administration https://t.co/CS12F1WEz0— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020
All foreign returnees have to, immediately on arrival, undergo 7 days of mandatory institutional quarantine at an approved facility on payment basis followed by 7 days of home isolation if the person tests negative in first 7 days: Chandigarh Administration— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020
