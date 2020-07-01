शहर चुनें
चंडीगढ़: बाजारों में खत्म होगी ऑड-ईवन व्यवस्था, प्रशासन ने जारी किए निर्देश

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, चंडीगढ़ Updated Wed, 01 Jul 2020 07:30 PM IST
बाइक से जाते लोग
बाइक से जाते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
चंडीगढ़ में कोरोना संक्रमण के हालात को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने बुधवार को नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं। इसमें कहा गया है कि वर्तमान में चिन्हित बाजारों में चल रही ऑड-ईवन व्यवस्था को अब खत्म कर दिया जाएगा। सड़क के किनारे सामान बेचने वाले विक्रेताओं के लिए भी यह लागू होगा।
दो पहिया वाहनों पर अधिकतम दो सवारी यात्रा कर सकते हैं। वहीं कार में चार और ऑटो-रिक्शा में चालक समेत तीन यात्रियों को यात्रा करने की अनुमति होगी। इसके साथ ही सभी यात्रियों को अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क पहनना पड़ेगा।
प्रशासन ने कहा है कि वाहन मालिकों को नियमित रूप से वाहनों को सैनिटाइज भी करना होगा। इसके साथ ही विदेश से लौटने वाले यात्रियों के लिए भी निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। विदेश से आए सभी यात्रियों को सात दिनों के लिए अनिवार्य रूप से क्वारंटीन सेंटर में रहना होगा।

इसके बाद अगर उनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आती है तब भी उन्हें घर में अगले सात दिनों के लिए होम आइसोलेशन में रहना होगा।

corna in chandigarh corona in haryana chandigarh news chandigarh administration

