Home ›   Chandigarh ›   NIA files chargesheet against six accused in case relating to hoisting of Khalistani flag at DC Office Complex Moga

मोगा में खालिस्तानी झंडा फहराने के मामले में एनआईए ने छह के खिलाफ दाखिल किया आरोपपत्र

ajay kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar
Updated Thu, 11 Feb 2021 06:56 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो)
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने गुरुवार को पंजाब के मोगा जिले में खालिस्तानी झंडा फहराने के मामले में आरोपपत्र दाखिल किया। एनआईए ने सिख फॉर जस्टिस से जुड़े छह लोगों के खिलाफ यह आरोप पत्र दाखिल किया है। बता दें कि पिछले साल पंजाब के मोगा जिले में डीसी कांप्लेक्स में खालिस्तानी झंडा फहराया गया था।
city & states chandigarh national investigation agency nia chargesheet khalistani flag dc office complex moga punjab news sikhs for justice

