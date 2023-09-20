राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने बुधवार को सूचीबद्ध आतंकवादी हरविंदर सिंह संधू उर्फ रिंदा और लखबीर सिंह संधू उर्फ लंडा पर 10-10 लाख रुपये का इनाम घोषित किया है। इनके बारे में सूचना देने वालों को यह राशि दी जाएगी। आतंकवादियों के तीन सहयोगियों, परमिंदर सिंह, सतनाम सिंह और यादविंदर सिंह के बारे में जानकारी देने वाले को पांच-पांच लाख रुपये का नकद इनाम देने का एलान एजेंसी ने किया है। ये सभी बब्बर खालसा इंटरनेशनल से जुड़े हैं।

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of ‘listed terrorist’ Harwinder Singh Sandhu/ Rinda, and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu/ Landa, for promoting the terror activities of Babbar Khalsa…