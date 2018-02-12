अपना शहर चुनें

पंजाब रोडवेज की बस में कंडक्टर ने की छेड़छाड़, महिला ने दिखाई हिम्मत

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मोगा(पंजाब) Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 09:41 PM IST
थाना सिटी पुलिस ने स्थानीय बस अड्डे पर पीआरटीसी बस में विवाहिता दलित युवती से कंडक्टर की ओर से छेड़छाड़ करने के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया है। पीड़ित युवती बरनाला सिविल अस्पताल में दाखिल है।

इस केस की जांच कर रही महिला एएसआई राज कौर ने बताया कि विवाहिता युवती की शिकायत पर बरनाला डिपो की बस के कंडक्टर गुरप्रीत सिंह खिलाफ छेड़छाड़ की धाराओं तहत केस दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस मुताबिक पीड़ित विवाहिता युवती सब डिवीजन निहाल सिंह वाला अधीन कस्बा बिलासपर की रहने वाली है।

वह स्थानीय जीरा रोड पर ब्यूटी पार्लर की प्रशिक्षण करने के लिए रोजाना आती जाती है। रविवार को शाम साढ़े चार बजे बस वह अड्डे पर खड़ी बरनाला डिपो की बस में चढ़ी। इस वक्त बस में कोई ओर सवारी नहीं थी। पीड़ित विवाहिता युवती ने आरोप लगाया कि वह बस में सीट पर बैठी थी, इस दौरान आरोपी कंडक्टर गुरप्रीत सिंह उसके पास सीट पर आकर बैठ गया।

पीड़ित ने आरोप लगाया कि आरोपी कंडक्टर उससे अश्लील शब्दों से बातचीत करने लगा तो उसने विरोध किया। इस दौरान आरोपी ने उसे पकड़कर जबरन सीट पर लिटा लिया। इस दौरान विरोध के कारण उसके कपड़े भी फट गए। इसके बाद उसने आरोपी कंडक्टर का दमखम के साथ विरोध किया और जमकर थप्पड़ मारे। वह उसे बालों और कॉलर से खींचकर बस से बाहर ले आई।

इस दौरान लोगों को एकत्रित होता देख आरोपी फरार हो गया। पीड़ित विवाहिता को कई जगह चोटें भी आई हैं। उसका सिविल अस्पताल बरनाला में इलाज चल रहा है। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
