Add 'Pappu' to your names: Haryana Minister to Cong workers— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 19, 2019
Read @ANI Story| https://t.co/hVEDbna80J pic.twitter.com/Z3JeqLrLur
हमने अपने नाम के आगे #चौकीदार लिखा तुम्हे तकलीफ हो रही है । तुम भी अपने नाम के आगे #पप्पू लिख लो हम बिल्कुल भी एतराज नहीं करेंगे ।— CHOWKIDAR ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) March 19, 2019
हिंदूमलकोट चौकी से सटे भारत-पाक अंतरराष्ट्रीय बॉर्डर पर सोमवार सुबह फिर पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन देखा गया।
19 मार्च 2019