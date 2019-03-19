शहर चुनें

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: भाजपा मंत्री अनिल विज की कांग्रेसियों को सलाह, बोले- नाम के साथ जोड़ लो 'पप्पू'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 19 Mar 2019 01:07 PM IST
मंत्री अनिल विज
मंत्री अनिल विज
ख़बर सुनें
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की तैयारियों के बीच पार्टियों में जुबानी जंग भी चल रही है। भाजपा के दिग्गज मंत्री अनिल विज ने तंज कसते हुए कांग्रेसियों को एक सलाह दे डाली है।
उन्होंने कहा कि सभी कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं को अपने नाम के साथ पप्पू जोड़ लेना चाहिए। अगर कांग्रेसियों को 'चौकीदार' से तकलीफ हो रही है, तो वे अपने नाम के आगे पप्पू लिख लें, हमें कोई एतराज नहीं करेंगे। बता दें कि कांग्रेसी बीजेपी के 'मैं भी चौकीदार' अभियान का मजाक उड़ाते हुए तरह-तरह की बयानबाजी कर रहे हैं।
 




 

lok sabha elections 2019 bjp minister anil vij election bjp congress rahul gandhi pappu priyanka gandhi
