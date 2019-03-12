शहर चुनें

पंजाब में आप और कांग्रेस के बीच गठबंधन पर कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह का इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 12 Mar 2019 05:22 PM IST
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
देश भर में लोकसभा 2019 के चुनाव का बिगुल बज चुका है। इसी को लेकर पंजाब में भी सियासत तेज है। एक तरफ विपक्ष गठबंधन बनाने में जुटा है तो वहीं पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने भी गठबंधन को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह से जब पूछा गया कि क्या आम आदमी पार्टी के साथ पंजाब में गठबंधन हो सकता है तो उन्होंने कहा कि हम केजरीवाल या फिर किसी के भी साथ गठबंधन नहीं करेंगे। हम अकेले लड़ेंगे और जीतेंगे।
lok sabha 2019 captain amarinder singh alliance kejriwal punjab congress aap arvind kejriwal election
