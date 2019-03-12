Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on if there will be an alliance with AAP in Punjab: Nothing at all. We have no alliance with Kejriwal or with anybody. We will contest on our own and win. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/osopEUzbZ5— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019
चंडीगढ़ में अब गलत पार्किंग करने वालों के वाहनों को ट्रैफिक पुलिस टो करने का अभियान चलाएगी। ऐसा होने से लोग गलत पार्किंग करने की आदत खुद ही छोड़ देंगे।
12 मार्च 2019