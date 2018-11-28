शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   Kartarpur Corridor, Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal leave for Pakistan

करतारपुर कॉरिडोरः केंद्रीय मंत्री हरसिमरत कौर बादल और हरदीप पुरी रवाना हुए पाकिस्तान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Wed, 28 Nov 2018 11:48 AM IST
हरसिमरत कौर बादल
हरसिमरत कौर बादल
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान में करतारपुर कॉरिडोर की आधारशिला रखी जानी है। इसके लिए केंद्रीय मंत्री हरसिमरत कौर बादल और हरदीप पुरी पाकिस्तान रवाना हो गए हैं। अटारी-वाघा बॉर्डर पर दोनों ने अभिवादन करते हुए पाकिस्तान जाने के लिए विदाई ली। उन्हें पाक प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करने के लिए आमंत्रित किया था। इससे पहले मंत्री नवजोत सिद्धू मंगलवार को कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेने के लिए पाकिस्तान पहुंच गए हैं।
विज्ञापन
 
इस मौके पर केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप पुरी ने कहा कि मैं इस यात्रा का हिस्सा बनकर सुखद महसूस कर रहा हूं। सालों बाद आज में करतारपुर साहिब के दर्शन करुंगा और इसके लिए मैं दोनों देशों का आभारी हूं। सिख संगत काफी समय से इस शुभ काम की प्रतीक्षा में थी। पाक प्रधानमंत्री के एक कदम ने उनकी ये ख्वाहिश पूरी कर दी। इसके लिए मैं माननीय इमरान खान का और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का शुक्रगुजार हूं, बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद।






 

Recommended

इनसो के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष दिग्विजय चौटाला
Chandigarh

इनेलो में दोफाड़ के बाद भी चौटाला परिवार में रार बरकरार, तीखे तेवर आक्रामक जुबानी हमला

28 नवंबर 2018

BJP
Chandigarh

हरियाणा मेयर चुनाव: चौधराहट के चक्कर में दावेदारों की फौज, नाम फाइनल करने में छूटेंगे पसीने

28 नवंबर 2018

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी
Chandigarh

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी के डीन ऑफ कॉलेज से खास बातचीत, बोले- सभी व्यवस्थाएं होंगी ऑनलाइन

28 नवंबर 2018

कनुप्रिया बनीं पीयू की अध्यक्ष
Chandigarh

पीयूः एक ही विचारधारा के लोगों को आवंटित न किए जाएं ऑडिटोरियम, वीसी को लिखी चिट्ठी

28 नवंबर 2018

Fashion street

वेडिंग सीजन में यामी ने कराया ब्राइडल फोटोशूट, तस्वीरें ऐसी कि नजरें हटा पाना होगा मुश्किल

27 नवंबर 2018

yami gautam
yami gautam
yami gautam
yami gautam
Fashion street

वेडिंग सीजन में यामी ने कराया ब्राइडल फोटोशूट, तस्वीरें ऐसी कि नजरें हटा पाना होगा मुश्किल

27 नवंबर 2018

Alto 800
Auto News

मारुति की आॅल्टो कार अब नहीं खरीद सकेंगे आप

27 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kartarpur corridor union ministers hardeep puri harsimrat kaur badal pakistan foundation stone laying ceremony
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

breast cancer
Health & Fitness

सड़क पर लगा है जाम तो वहां से तुरंत निकल जाएं महिलाएं, शरीर के इस अंग पर पड़ता है बुरा प्रभाव

28 नवंबर 2018

Bill Payment
World of Wonders

इस शख्स ने सुपरमार्केट में शॉपिंग कर रहे सभी लोगों के बिल भर दिए, वजह है बड़ी मजेदार

27 नवंबर 2018

Know How obesity can damages your mind as well as your body
Health & Fitness

बढ़ रहा है मोटापा तो हो जाएं सावधान, कम उम्र में ही जा सकती है याददाश्त

27 नवंबर 2018

fisherwoman
Rest of World

समुद्र में गोता लगाकर मछली पकड़ने वाली दादी-नानी

27 नवंबर 2018

pakistan is training girls and womens for militancy missions in pok against india
Jammu

आपकी फ्रेंड लिस्ट में शामिल ये लड़कियां बन सकती हैं खतरा, पाकिस्तान के नए पैंतरे से रहें सावधान

26 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
China

दावा : चीन में पैदा हुई दुनिया की पहली ‘डिजाइनर बेबी’

26 नवंबर 2018

Andhra Pradesh Village Bans Women to wear Nighties at home
Relationship

इस शहर में महिलाएं नहीं पहन सकतीं नाइटी, इतने हजार का लगता है जुर्माना

26 नवंबर 2018

शिवराज सिंह चौहान- कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश और मिजोरम में थम गया प्रचार का पहिया, इन दिग्गजों पर रहेगी नजर

26 नवंबर 2018

Samurai Sword
Science Wonders

अंतरिक्ष में विशालकाय चट्टानों को काटेगी ये तलवार, इसकी 'धार' का नहीं होगा अंदाजा

26 नवंबर 2018

एक्टर रजा मुराद
Kanpur

रजा मुराद ने सराहा ‘अमर उजाला अपराजिता’ अभियान, 'बॉलीवुड से राजनीति तक' महिलाओं की बातें

26 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

सहदेव सलारिया
Chandigarh

एफबार गोलीकांड: सहदेव सलारिया के कतरे गए पर, हिमाचल प्रदेश में सहप्रभारी के पद से हटाया

एफबार गोलीकांड में हो रही किरकिरी के बाद आखिरकार भाजपा ने सांसद किरण खेर के नजदीकी सहदेव सलारिया के पर कतर दिए हैं।

28 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

शर्मनाकः कलयुगी पिता गोद ली बेटी से करता रहा दुष्कर्म, पत्नी ने किया विरोध तो घर से निकाला

28 नवंबर 2018

पाल ढाबा
Chandigarh

टैक्स नहीं भरा तो हो जाएं अलर्ट, चंडीगढ़ में इन तीन पर गिरी गाज, 80 लाख की कर चोरी

28 नवंबर 2018

court
Chandigarh

बीटेक के छात्र को हाईकोर्ट की फटकार, कहा- देश पर दया करो, इंजीनियर मत बनो

27 नवंबर 2018

pistol
Chandigarh

मोहालीः चंडीगढ़ के सैलून मालिक से गन प्वाइंट पर लूटी कार, 5 लुटेरे और छिपा रखा था मुंह

28 नवंबर 2018

School Admission
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ः स्कूलों में दाखिले के लिए तैयार हो जाएं अभिभावक, इस तारीख तक करना होगा आवेदन

28 नवंबर 2018

किरण खेर
Chandigarh

पीयूः सांसद किरण खेर को लिखी गई चिट्ठी, 24 घंटे हॉस्टल खोलने के मामले में आएं सामने

28 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

शादी से इंकार करने पर युवती से किया दुष्कर्म, निचले हिस्से पर फेंका तेजाब, आरोपी भी झुलसा

28 नवंबर 2018

Arrest
Chandigarh

खटौली हत्याकांड: 4 कत्ल के लिए देसी पिस्टल मुहैया कराने वाले दोनों आरोपी गिरफ्तार, यूपी से हैं

28 नवंबर 2018

पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी
Chandigarh

पंजाब में अखरोट बेचने आया जम्मू-कश्मीर का दंपति, पुलिस ने ली तलाशी तो उड़ गए होश

28 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर : सिद्धू ने पाकिस्तानी पीएम इमरान खान को बताया ‘फरिश्ता’

सोमवार को गुरदासपुर बॉर्डर पर ननकाना साहिब के दर्शन करने पहुंचे कांग्रेस नेता नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान को ‘फरिश्ता’ बता दिया। सिद्धू के इस बयान को लेकर पूरा विपक्ष बिफर गया है।

26 नवंबर 2018

PATHANKOT SUSPECT 0:44

जम्मू से दिल्ली आ रही पूजा एक्सप्रेस से 6 संदिग्ध गिरफ्तार, एजेंसियां कर रही जांच

26 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:06

सेना प्रमुख पर बयान देने वाले आप नेता फुलका के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज

19 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 02:51

अमृतसर को कुछ इस तरह दहलाने की हुई थी कोशिश, अब एनआईए करेगी जांच

18 नवंबर 2018

जाकिर 1:15

पंजाब पुलिस ने लगाए आतंकी जाकिर मूसा के पोस्टर, दिल्ली पर मंडराया खतरा

16 नवंबर 2018

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

बेटा न होने पर टीचर पति ने की खौफनाक वारदात, बेड पर लिटा पत्नी को पिला दिया जहरीला पदार्थ

28 नवंबर 2018

सिद्धू की पाक यात्रा
Chandigarh

नवजोत सिद्धू के पाकिस्तान जाने पर छिड़ा विवाद, RSS नेता ने की जयचंद और मीर जाफर से तुलना

28 नवंबर 2018

हरपाल सिंह चीमा
Chandigarh

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से पहले 'आप' ने किया बड़ा एलान, विरोधी खेमे की बढ़ सकती है टेंशन

28 नवंबर 2018

ऑल इंडिया टॉपर सौम्य
Chandigarh

RIMC एग्जाम के ऑल इंडिया टॉपर बने पंचकूला के सौम्य, एयरफोर्स में अफसर बनना अगला टारगेट

28 नवंबर 2018

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

पंजाब के इस गांव में मृतकों को मिल रही पेंशन, मामला आया सामने, तो हाईकोर्ट ने मांगा जवाब

28 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने मारा छापा, तो डॉक्टरों ने पहन नहीं रखा था 'कोट', तीन को किया सस्पेंड

28 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.