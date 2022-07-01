Haryana: रक्षामंत्री से मिले डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला, अग्निवीरों की उच्च शिक्षा में मदद और समय पर योजना की समीक्षा की मांग 

हरियाणा के डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला ने शुक्रवार को रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान अग्निवीर योजना पर दोनों नेताओं की बातचीत हुई। चौटाला ने मांग की कि सरकार अग्निवीर युवाओं को उच्च शिक्षा में सहयोग करे। इसके अलावा समय-समय पर अग्निवीर योजना की समीक्षा की जाए। इसके अलावा हिसार में एयरो डिफेंस हब विकसित करने पर भी चर्चा हुई।
"In meeting with Defence Min, many topics were discussed, incl reviewing Agniveer scheme from time to time in interest of youth&supporting their higher education.Discussions were held on developing an aero defence hub in Hisar," tweets JJP leader & Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala pic.twitter.com/g8mqRPmnJG— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.