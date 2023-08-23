Chandryaan-3: चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता के लिए सीएम मनोहर लाल ने की प्रार्थना, कहा-महान क्षण का बेसब्री से इंतजार

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says, "This is a proud moment for every Indian...Our Chandryaan-3 is going to land on the moon. The entire country is waiting for this great moment with bated breath. The entire world has its eyes on this huge leap in Space by India. This… pic.twitter.com/MzbdvRzDc8— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
