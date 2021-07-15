बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Harsimrat Kaur said if SAD-BSP alliance comes to power there will be two deputy CMs in Punjab

अकाली दल का बड़ा एलान: सरकार बनी तो पंजाब में होंगे दो डिप्टी सीएम, एक दलित तो दूसरा हिंदू समुदाय से होगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Thu, 15 Jul 2021 07:44 PM IST
हरसिमरत कौर बादल।
हरसिमरत कौर बादल। - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले शिरोमणि अकाली दल ने बड़ा एलान किया है। पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री और बठिंडा से सांसद हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने कहा कि हमने बहुजन समाज पार्टी के साथ गठबंधन किया है। पंजाब की शांति और समृद्धि सुनिश्चित करने के लिए एक दलित डिप्टी सीएम और घोषणा की थी। अगर अकाली दल सत्ता में आती है तो दूसरा डिप्टी सीएम हिंदू समुदाय से होगा।
city & states chandigarh harsimrat kaur sad-bsp alliance deputy cm punjab news hindu community shiromani akali dal
