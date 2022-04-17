सोनीपत: कुंडली औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में केमिकल फैक्टरी में लगी भीषण आग, दिल्ली समेत कई जिलों से पहुंचीं दमकल की गाड़ियां

हरियाणा के सोनीपत जिले के कुंडली औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में एक केमिकल फैक्टरी में भीषण आग लग गई। औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में स्थित फ्लैट नंबर-53 में लगी भयानक आग में फैक्टरी का सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए सोनीपत जिले के अलावा आसपास के जिलों और दिल्ली से दमकल की गाड़ियां मंगवाई गईं। आग पर काबू पाने में दमकल विभाग के कर्मचारी जुटे हैं।

A fire has broken out in a chemical factory in the Kundli area of Sonipat, Haryana. On the special request of Haryana, the Delhi fire service also sent its firefighters for the operation. The cause of the fire is not yet known: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/ml5PRPqpEu