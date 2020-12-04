शहर चुनें
Farmer Protest : Groom in Haryana ride a tractor to show support to farmers

Farmer Protest : किसानों के समर्थन में लग्जरी गाड़ी छोड़ दूल्हे ने की ट्रैक्टर की सवारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 04 Dec 2020 02:04 PM IST
करनाल में ट्रैक्टर पर जाता दूल्हा।
करनाल में ट्रैक्टर पर जाता दूल्हा। - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब और हरियाणा से किसान आंदोलन को लोग अपने अपने तरीके से समर्थन दे रहे हैं। हरियाणा के जिला करनाल में एक युवक ने लग्जरी कार छोड़ कर विवाह स्थल की दूरी ट्रैक्टर पर तय की। दूल्हे का कहना है कि हम शहर में जरूर रहते हैं लेकिन हम किसान हैं। किसान और उनकी समस्याएं हमारी प्राथमिकता होनी चाहिए। शादी करने के लिए लग्जरी कार में न जाकर हम यह संदेश देना चाहते हैं कि किसानों को जनता का समर्थन प्राप्त है।
city & states chandigarh haryana groom karnal tractor wedding venue support farmer protest हरियाणा करनाल किसान आंदोलन ट्रैक्टर

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

