Farmer Protest : किसानों के समर्थन में लग्जरी गाड़ी छोड़ दूल्हे ने की ट्रैक्टर की सवारी

Haryana: Groom in Karnal leaves his luxury car behind & rides a tractor to his wedding venue to show support to farmers' protest.— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020
“We might be moving to city but our roots are farming. Farmers should be priority. We want to send message that farmers have public support,” he says pic.twitter.com/KUgJkLleAy
