Sangrur By Election: सिद्धू मूसेवाला के पिता को संगरूर उपचुनाव में उतारने की मांग, समर्थन में आई कांग्रेस 

पंजाबी गायक सिद्धू मूसेवाला की हत्या के बाद से पंजाब में सियासत गर्म है। अब मूसेवाला के पिता बलकौर सिंह को संगरूर उपचुनाव में उतारने की मांग तेज हो गई है। कांग्रेस ने इसका समर्थन किया है। उन्होंने सभी दलों से इसे समर्थन देने की अपील भी की है। हालांकि आम आदमी पार्टी यहां से गुरमेल सिंह को उम्मीदवार घोषित कर चुकी है। अकाली दल और भाजपा समेत कांग्रेस ने अभी तक किसी नाम का एलान नहीं किया है।

Nothing can compensate Sidhu Moosewala's loss to his parents.Dr SS Johl has suggested his father Balkaur Singh Ji be fielded as consensus candidate for Sangrur bypoll & he gets elected unopposed. I endorse it. Hope all other parties agree. Let's put poltics of oneupmanship aside. pic.twitter.com/azlppHQB1W