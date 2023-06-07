{"_id":"64801762e07ff9c63d066f98","slug":"big-disclosure-in-nia-investigation-banned-terrorist-organizations-recruiting-new-cadres-arms-are-being-smug-2023-06-07","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NIA की जांच में बड़ा खुलासा: प्रतिबंधित आतंकवादी संगठन कर रहे नए कैडर की भर्ती, हथियारों की हो रही तस्करी","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"क्राइम","slug":"crime"}}

विस्तार

राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी की जांच में खुलासा हुआ कि फिलीपींस में मनप्रीत पीटा सहित विभिन्न देशों में स्थित डाला और उसके सहयोगी प्रतिबंधित आतंकवादी संगठन खालिस्तान टाइगर फोर्स (केटीएफ) की गतिविधियों को अंजाम देने के लिए भारत में लगातार नए कैडर की भर्ती कर रहे हैं। वे जबरन वसूली और अन्य माध्यमों से प्रतिबंधित आतंकवादी संगठन के लिए धन जुटा रहे हैं और सीमा पार से हथियारों, गोला-बारूद और विस्फोटकों की तस्करी कर रहे हैं।

Probe revealed that Dala, as well as his associates based in different countries including Manpreet Peeta in the Philippines, are continuously recruiting new cadres in India to carry out the activities of the banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). They are… — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

National Investigation Agency today conducted searches at nine locations in Punjab and one in Haryana in connection with a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for the banned terrorist organization Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), and also smuggle arms, ammunition and explosives for it… pic.twitter.com/NS06qV3Pq7 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

NIA had registered a suo moto case on August 20 last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967: NIA — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

एनआईए की टीम ने मंगलवार को प्रतिबंधित आतंकवादी संगठन खालिस्तान टाइगर फोर्स के लिए धन जुटाने और सीमा पार से इसके लिए हथियारों, गोला-बारूद और विस्फोटकों की तस्करी करने की आपराधिक साजिश के संबंध में पंजाब में नौ और हरियाणा में एक स्थान पर तलाशी ली थी।एनआईए ने मंगवार को आतंकवादी अर्शदीप सिंह डाला और उसके करीबी सहयोगी मनप्रीत सिंह उर्फ पीटा के पंजाब और हरियाणा में 10 स्थानों पर तलाशी ली थी। छापेमारी के दौरान डिजिटल उपकरणों सहित कई आपत्तिजनक सामग्री जब्त की गई। वहीं, मामले में अब तक कुल छह आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। एनआईए ने पिछले साल 20 अगस्त को भारतीय दंड संहिता और गैरकानूनी गतिविधियां (रोकथाम) अधिनियम, 1967 की विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया था।