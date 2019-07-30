नाबालिग से छेड़छाड़ और अश्लील हरकत के दोषी को पांच साल की सजा, 10 हजार जुर्माना

Chandigarh: Court of Additional District&Session Judge, Kurukshetra has convicted a youth under POCSO Act & sentenced him to 5 years imprisonment after holding him guilty for molestation&obscene act with a minor girl. It also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
30 जुलाई 2019