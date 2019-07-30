शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Court has convicted a youth under POCSO Act And sentenced him to 5 years imprisonment

नाबालिग से छेड़छाड़ और अश्लील हरकत के दोषी को पांच साल की सजा, 10 हजार जुर्माना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कुरुक्षेत्र (हरियाणा) Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 09:32 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
अतिरिक्त जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश कुरुक्षेत्र की अदालत ने पोक्सो अधिनियम के तहत एक युवक को दोषी ठहराया है और नाबालिग लड़की के साथ छेड़छाड़ और अश्लील हरकत के लिए दोषी ठहराए जाने के बाद उसे 5 साल कैद की सजा सुनाई है। उस पर 10,000 रुपये का जुर्माना भी लगाया गया।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

कैप्टन ने बटन दबाकर की शुरूआत
Chandigarh

कैप्टन ने बटन दबाकर शुरू की ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर पॉलिसी, अन्य विभागों में भी लागू करने की योजना

30 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

लुधियाना में सरकारी स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल ने खुद को मारी गोली, सुसाइड नोट में लिखी ये वजह

30 जुलाई 2019

विराट कोहली और रवि शास्त्री
Cricket News

प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में बोले कप्तान विराट- रोहित से विवाद की खबरें महज कोरी अफवाह

30 जुलाई 2019

क्यों खास और अलग है जूतों का ये समर कलेक्शन
Duke Fashion

क्यों खास और अलग है जूतों का ये समर कलेक्शन
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर उड़ रही खबरों को लेकर बोलीं अनुष्का, डेट हो या शादी, हर कहीं ऐसे सवाल...

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
virat anushka
anushka sharma
Anushka Sharma
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर उड़ रही खबरों को लेकर बोलीं अनुष्का, डेट हो या शादी, हर कहीं ऐसे सवाल...

30 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

कपिल-सनी से लेकर विराट-रोहित तक, अपने कप्तान से बगावत के पांच अनसुने किस्से

30 जुलाई 2019

विराट-रोहित विवाद
स्पोर्ट्स, लाला अमरनाथ
sunil gavaskar and kapil dev
sachin tendulkar azharuddin
Cricket News

कपिल-सनी से लेकर विराट-रोहित तक, अपने कप्तान से बगावत के पांच अनसुने किस्से

30 जुलाई 2019

Television

असल जिंदगी में ऐसे दिखते हैं 'तारक मेहता' के 10 एक्टर्स, 'चंपक चाचा' को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

30 जुलाई 2019

taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah
Dilip Joshi and His Family
Disha Vakani
Munmun Dutta
Television

असल जिंदगी में ऐसे दिखते हैं 'तारक मेहता' के 10 एक्टर्स, 'चंपक चाचा' को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

30 जुलाई 2019

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
Astrology

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
विज्ञापन
court convicted youth pocso act sentenced imprisonment
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Google created doodle on 133rd birthday of India's first woman MLA Muthulakshmi Reddi
India News

भारत की पहली महिला विधायक मुथुलक्ष्मी रेड्डी का 133वां जन्मदिन, गूगल ने सम्मान में बनाया डूडल

30 जुलाई 2019

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती और मिमोह
Bollywood

रेप केस में फंस चुका है मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का बेटा, शादी के मंडप से ही उठा ले गई थी पुलिस

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रियंका गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस नेताओं की खोज प्रियंका पर आकर रूकी, पार्टी नेता गांधी परिवार को ही कमान सौंपने के पक्षधर

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma and Rohit Sharma
Bollywood

रोहित शर्मा ने अनुष्का को किया अनफॉलो तो समर्थन में आए दो खिलाड़ी! ट्विटर पर शुरू किया फॉलो करना

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर उड़ रही खबरों को लेकर बोलीं अनुष्का, डेट हो या शादी, हर कहीं ऐसे सवाल...

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
mandakini
Bollywood

दाऊद इब्राहिम के साथ अफेयर की खबर सुन पत्रकारों पर भड़क उठी थीं मंदाकिनी, फिर खुद बताई सच्चाई

29 जुलाई 2019

taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah
Television

असल जिंदगी में ऐसे दिखते हैं 'तारक मेहता' के 10 एक्टर्स, 'चंपक चाचा' को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

30 जुलाई 2019

मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस की वजह से राज कपूर और छोटे बेटे के रिश्ते में आ गई थी दरार, आखिरी दम तक रही कड़वाहट

29 जुलाई 2019

rakhi sawant
Bollywood

शादी के नाम पर पहले भी दो बार फैंस को धोखा दे चुकीं राखी सावंत, तीसरी बार अब दिया ये बयान

30 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ताइवान के निकट चीन का सैन्याभ्यास, ताइपे की स्वतंत्रता के खिलाफ युद्ध की धमकी दे चुका है बीजिंग

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मृतक युवक की फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

मोबाइल हेडफोन ऐसे बन गया काल, लोग लगाते रहे आवाज लेकिन युवक ने एक न सुनी, और...

रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन से उतरने के बाद 18 वर्षीय एक युवक को रेलवे ट्रैक पर हेडफोन लगाकर गाने सुनना उस समय महंगा पड़ गया।

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
राधे मां पर मामला दर्ज
Chandigarh

पानीपत में राधे मां और उनके समर्थकों पर केस दर्ज, लगे बेहद ही गंभीर आरोप

30 जुलाई 2019

रोहतक डाकघर में हुई शुरूआत
Chandigarh

कांवड़ यात्रा पर जाने में हैं असमर्थ तो डाकघर से खरीदें 'गंगाजल', यहां हुई शुरुआत

30 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

पीसीएस-जे परीक्षा में एससी वर्ग को नहीं मिलेंगे अनगिनत मौके, सरकार ने लागू किया ये फैसला

28 जुलाई 2019

कार और ऑटो में लगी टक्कर
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ः टक्कर लगने के बाद पलटा ऑटो और कार के उड़ गए परखच्चे, पर टल गया बड़ा हादसा

30 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः कर्मचारियों के लिए राहत भरी खबर, परिवार पहचान पत्र बिना भी मिलेगा वेतन

30 जुलाई 2019

सिमरनजीत कौर
Chandigarh

मैरीकॉम और हिमा दास के बाद इस बेटी का जलवा, मुक्केबाजी में स्वर्ण पदक जीत देश को किया गौरवान्वित

29 जुलाई 2019

डेमो
Chandigarh

अकाउंटेंट की परीक्षा में फेल हो गए निकायों के 70 क्लर्क

29 जुलाई 2019

हादसे में कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए।
Chandigarh

खड़े ट्रक से जा टकराई कार, भीषण हादसे में पति-पत्नी की मौत, बेटा अस्पताल में भर्ती

29 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

बसपा नेता की गोली मारकर हत्या, 2018 में राजस्थान में लड़ा था विधानसभा चुनाव

29 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

कर्नाटक में सियासी घमासान, येदियुरप्पा का आदेश कर्नाटक में नहीं मनाई जाएगी टीपू सुल्तान की जयंती

कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने कन्नड़ और संस्कृति विभाग को टीपू सुल्तान की जयंती नहीं मनाने का आदेश दिया है। जिसे लेकर सियासी घमासान देखने को मिल रहा है।

30 जुलाई 2019

आजम खान 3:10

आजम खान की जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी पर छापा, चोरी की किताबें बरामद

30 जुलाई 2019

तीन तलाक 4:46

तीन तलाक बिल वोटिंग के बाद राज्यसभा से पास, मोदी सरकार की बड़ी जीत

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:03

हिंदुस्तान की बेटी से निकाह करने जा रहे पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाज हसन अली

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:06

सभी सुंदरियों को पछाड़ मिस मैक्सिको बनी एक ट्रांसजेंडर

30 जुलाई 2019

Related

मृतक अमृतपाल सिंह की फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

पांच नशेड़ियों की बेरहमी, अपने ही दोस्त के पेट में तलवार घोंप-घोंपकर मार डाला

29 जुलाई 2019

अमरिंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

डीसी का फरमान-पुरुष टी-शर्ट में, महिलाएं बिना दुपट्टा ऑफिस न आएं, सीएम ने किया रद्द

28 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

नशे के लिए पैसे लिए उधार, चुकाने के लिए कांस्टेबल के बेटे ने की थी ठेके में लूट

30 जुलाई 2019

bhupinder hooda
Chandigarh

अपने दम पर विधानसभा चुनाव की तैयारी में जुटेंगे हुड्डा

29 जुलाई 2019

drugs
Chandigarh

पठानकोट में जमीन की खुदाई कर पांच करोड़ और ड्रग्स बरामद 

29 जुलाई 2019

बड़ी तादाद में मछलियों के मरने की खबर है।
Chandigarh

फिरोजपुर में गंगनहर में सैकड़ों मछलियां मरी पड़ी, ग्रामीण कर रहे हैं ये दावें

30 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited