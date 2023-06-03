पॉलिटिकल 'जफ्फी': कांग्रेस सांसद रवनीत बिट्टू ने कसा तंज... मजीठिया ने सिद्धू की पत्नी के लिए मांगी दुआ

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Sheer political opportunism. when both political opponents fail to deliver then they plan to dodge the public by their scripted actions. These lines are apt for this pic "Politics is not a dirty game but many politicians play it dirtily” pic.twitter.com/oysgqsvUml— Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) June 2, 2023
Wishing @DrDrnavjotsidhu ji a speedy recovery from cancer. May Waheguru grant her the strength to overcome this terrible disease as no one can replace a mother, the pillar of strength in each family. Our prayers are always with her and the family. @sherryontopp— Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) June 2, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed