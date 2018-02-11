अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   chandigarh, punjab and haryana weather will change from tomorrow

फिर बिगड़ेंगे मौसम के मिजाज, कल पंजाब-हरियाणा में बारिश तो पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी!

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 06:38 PM IST
chandigarh, punjab and haryana weather will change from tomorrow
मौसम में फिर बदलाव देखने को मिलेगा। 11 से 13 फरवरी के बीच चंडीगढ़ सहित पूरे उत्तर भारत में हल्की बारिश और तापमान में गिरावट आने के संकेत मिल रहे हैं। पंजाब व हरियाणा के कुछ इलाकों में ओलावृष्टि भी हो सकती है। तेज हवाएं भी चल सकती हैं।

प्राइवेट मौसम एजेंसी स्काईमेट के मुताबिक 11 से 14 फरवरी के बीच जम्मू-कश्मीर के पास एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ पहुंच रहा है। इस बार पश्चिमी विक्षोभ काफी सक्रिय है। इसके प्रभाव से एक चक्रवाती हवाओं का क्षेत्र विकसित हो गया है, जो इस समय दक्षिणी राजस्थान और इससे गुजरात की ऊपर दिखाई दे रहा है।

RELATED

इससे जम्मू कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में बर्फबारी और भारी बारिश के संकेत हैं जबकि मैदानी इलाके चंडीगढ़, पंजाब, हरियाणा और नई दिल्ली में हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। इस दौरान कश्मीर और हिमाचल के ऊंचे पर्वतीय क्षेत्रों में हिमस्खलन की भी आशंका जताई गई है।
आगे पढ़ें

chandigarh weather snow fall in shimla chandigarh rain punjab and haryana weather

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Deepika Padukone shared cute picture with dog
Bollywood

रणवीर को छोड़ ये किसे KISS करने की कोशिश कर रहीं दीपिका, यूजर्स बोले-काश! ये हम होते

11 फरवरी 2018

Bhumi Pednekar will represent Indian Cinema along with Karan at Berlin international Film Festival
Bollywood

'टॉयलेट...' में अक्षय की ऑनस्क्रीन पत्नी को मिली गुडन्यूज, बर्लिन से मिला बड़ा न्यौता

11 फरवरी 2018

primary school dress cost 49 thousand
Weird Stories

यूनिफॉर्म को लेकर चर्चा में आया स्कूल, कीमत जानकर दंग रह गए मां-बाप

11 फरवरी 2018

international space station astronauts played badminton
World of Wonders

... जब अंतरिक्ष में खेला गया 3 देशों का बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट, VIRAL हो गया VIDEO

11 फरवरी 2018

woman from california bought lettuce 3 inch lizard
Weird Stories

सलाद से निकला कुछ ऐसा, देखते ही महिला के होश उड़े और भागी अस्पताल, देखें VIDEO

11 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss ex contestant Bandgi Kalra will back on Tv with Rakhi Sawant
Television

वैलेंटाइन डे से पहले ही पुनीश को अकेला छोड़ राखी सावंत की टीम में शामिल हुई बंदगी

11 फरवरी 2018

woman dumped by husband after paralysis
Weird Stories

लकवा मारने के कारण तनहा छोड़ गया पति, फिर हुआ ऐसा चमत्कार

11 फरवरी 2018

Horrable discovery of Rafters in Arctic Ocean
Amazing Animals

पानी के नीचे इस भयानक चीज को देखकर बुरी तरह कांप गए राफ्टर, यूं गया ध्यान

11 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh hike his price now charged 11 crore rupees per film
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में रणवीर, शाहिद से ज्यादा वसूली थी दीपिका ने फीस, अब 'खिलजी' भी हुए महंगे

11 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan mehr tarar reaction
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' हुई बैन तो भड़की पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार, पाक सेंसर बोर्ड को दिया करारा जवाब

11 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

kalbe sadiq demanded modern education for muslim students
Lucknow

मुझे हिंदुओं से नहीं, मुस्लिमों से प्रॉब्लम हुई: कल्बे सादिक

बाराबंकी में ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष मौलाना डॉ. कल्बे सादिक ने शनिवार को कहा कि मुसलमान मस्जिद बनाए मगर, यहूदियों की तरह। चर्च के बगल में शैक्षिक संस्थान तो मस्जिद के बगल में भी संस्थान हो।

11 फरवरी 2018

National Investigation Agency team at Sunjwan Army Camp at Jammu
Jammu

सुंजवां हमलाः सेना के कैंप पर पहुंची NIA टीम, जवानों से स्थिति के बारे में ली जानकारी

11 फरवरी 2018

naresh agrawal use controversial word for pm modi
Lucknow

नरेश अग्रवाल के बिगड़े बोल, पीएम मोदी के लिए किया जाति सूचक शब्द का इस्तेमाल

11 फरवरी 2018

कुटलैहड़ को मिनी सचिवालय-सब्जी मंडी की सौगात
Una

कुटलैहड़ को मिनी सचिवालय-सब्जी मंडी की सौगात

11 फरवरी 2018

sujwan attack jammu injured lady delivered a baby
Jammu

सुंजवां आतंकी हमलाः गोलीबारी में घायल महिला ने अस्पताल में दिया बच्ची को जन्म

11 फरवरी 2018

Lakshagrah in found eight male skeletons
Meerut

लाक्षागृह पर चल रहे उत्खनन में मिले आठ नर कंकाल

11 फरवरी 2018

madhya pradesh: BJP leader nitu tomar shot fire at army jawan in morena
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: BJP नेता ने आर्मी जवान को गोली मारी, आपसी रंजिश बनी वजह

11 फरवरी 2018

भाजपा सरकार हर मोर्चे पर असफल: रियाज
Pilibhit

भाजपा सरकार हर मोर्चे पर असफल: रियाज

11 फरवरी 2018

ITC will invest in uttar pradesh, CEO meets with cm yogi
Lucknow

ITC प्रदेश में 1100 करोड़ का करेगी निवेश, नौकरियों के खुलेंगे अवसर

11 फरवरी 2018

Retired DIG said If brahmin forget their history who will remember
Kanpur

ब्राह्मण अगर अपना इतिहास भूल जाएगा तो दूसरा कौन याद रखेगा?- रिटायर्ड डीआईजी

11 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

सपना चौधरी का ये इंटरव्यू हरियाणा की सियासत बदल देगा, देखिए

क्या आपको पता है हरियाणवी डांसर सपना चौधरी को डांस से धमाल मचाने के बाद अब राजनीतिक पार्टियों से ऑफर मिल रहा है। यकीन नहीं होता तो खुद सुन लीजिए सपना ने क्या कहा?

11 फरवरी 2018

woman give birth to baby at the gate government hospital in Gurugram 3:05

आधार कार्ड नहीं होने की अस्पताल ने दी सजा! महिला ने सड़क पर दिया बच्ची को जन्म

10 फरवरी 2018

3 PERSON ARRESTED BY MOHALI POLICE FOR LOOTED CARS 3:02

इन लुटेरों की शातिराना हरकत सुनिए मोहाली पुलिस से, गैंगस्टर से मिले हो सकते हैं हाथ

9 फरवरी 2018

This dumping ground becoming a danger to the lives of people in Chandigarh 6:02

न जाने और कितने लोगों की जान लेगा चंडीगढ़ का ये डंपिंग ग्राउंड

7 फरवरी 2018

‘Rural Olympics’ attracts stuntmen, spectators from across India 3:03

बॉलीवुड के स्टंटमैन भी इनके आगे भरते हैं पानी, देखिए वीडियो

6 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

chandigarh weather will change from tomorrow
Chandigarh

कल हल्की बारिश के लिए तैयार रहे, मौसम बदलेगा, ठंड भी बढ़ेगी

11 फरवरी 2018

There is a change in the weather once again
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़: बढ़ रही गर्मी से परेशान हैं तो रुकिए, 6 फरवरी से फिर बदलेगा मौसम

5 फरवरी 2018

weather forecast, dense fog in chandigarh
Chandigarh

ठिठुरन और कोहरे से अभी नहीं मिलेगी राहत, जानिए चंडीगढ़ में कितना तापमान?

29 जनवरी 2018

western disturbance effect on chandigarh weather
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ में वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस हावी हुआ, गलन वाली ठंड अभी परेशान करेगी

11 जनवरी 2018

Dense fog of season on 1 january 2018
Chandigarh

1 जनवरी 2018 को सीजन का सबसे घना कोहरा, 4 डिग्री गिरा तापमान

2 जनवरी 2018

chandigarh weather forecast, winter season weather
Chandigarh

अगले 5 दिन में चंडीगढ़ में बारिश, नए साल पर ऐसा रहेगा मौसम

29 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.