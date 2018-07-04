Have today written to HM Rajnath Singh ji conveying my Government's recommendation for approving death penalty to drug-related-offenders on first conviction only. We are firm in our resolve to wipe out the menace of drug abuse from Punjab: CM Capt. Amarinder Singh (file pic) pic.twitter.com/sIvBfUoxHQ— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018
4 जुलाई 2018