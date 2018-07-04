शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   captain amrinder singh wrote to Rajnath Singh to approve death penalty proposal to drug smugglers

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह बोले- गृहमंत्री को लिख दिया है, नशा तस्करों को फांसी की सजा मंजूर करें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Wed, 04 Jul 2018 01:41 PM IST
अमरिंदर सिंह
अमरिंदर सिंह
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब में नशे की लत के चलते हर रोज हो रही मौतों से मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह इतने आहत हैं कि उन्होंने गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह को पत्र लिख दिया है। इस पत्र में उन्होंने नशा तस्करों के लिए फांसी की सजा वाला प्रस्ताव मंजूर करने को कहा है। सीएम ने खुद इसकी जानकारी दी।
उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी सरकार प्रदेश को नशामुक्त बनाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। अब कुछ ज्यादा ही हो गया है, हर रोज नशा बरामद किया जाता है। हर रोज नशे से युवाओं की जान जा रही है। पंजाब का भविष्य खतरे में है, अगर अभी कदम नहीं उठाए गए तो अंजाम भुगतना पड़ेगा।




 

RELATED

rajnath singh captain amrinder singh death penalty drug smugglers drug rackets

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

sonali
Bollywood

सोनाली बेंद्रे ही नहीं ये एक्टर्स भी हुए थे कैंसर के शिकार, ये 5 स्टार्स तो मौत को दे चुके हैं मात

4 जुलाई 2018

स्वामी विवेकानंद
Stress Management

स्वामी विवेकानंद की कही ये 10 बातें प्यार और नौकरी में करेंगी बेड़ा पार, एक बार जरूर पढ़ें

4 जुलाई 2018

rape
Weird Stories

पैसे के लिए पराए पुरुष से संबंध बनाने को तैयार न हुई पत्नी तो सोते समय पति ने कर डाला कांड

4 जुलाई 2018

These Amazing tips of Vivekananda can make your life rocking and positive
Stress Management

स्वामी विवेकानंद के इन 5 सूत्रों को अपनाए बिना, लाइफ में नहीं मिल सकती सफलता

4 जुलाई 2018

Divyanka Tripathi
Television

दिव्यांका-विवेक के रिश्ते में खटास, इन दो वजहों से बढ़ रही हैं दूरियां

4 जुलाई 2018

दीपिका कक्कड़
Television

शादी के बाद अब काम नहीं करना चाहती यह टीवी एक्ट्रेस, 'नए मेहमान' का ऐसे दिया इशारा

4 जुलाई 2018

kitchen vaastu
Vaastu

घर पर हर महिला से जुड़ी होती हैं वास्तु की ये चीजें, 1 गलती से बिगड़ सकती है पति और बच्चों की किस्मत

4 जुलाई 2018

geeta
Yog-Dhyan

सिर्फ इन 4 मंत्रों के जाप से मिल सकता है पूरी भगवद् गीता पढ़ने का फल

4 जुलाई 2018

संजय दत्त
Bollywood

'माधुरी को कोई भी मिल सकता था फिर शादीशुदा संजय ही क्यों..' साली ने किया था बड़ा खुलासा

4 जुलाई 2018

save your electronics gadgets in this monsoon
Education

बारिश के दिनों में इस वजह से खराब हो जाते हैं महंगे गैजेट्स, बरतें ये 5 सावधानियां

4 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को भाजपा और आप ने बताई अपनी-अपनी जीत

दिल्ली का बॉस कौन होगा इस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आ जाने के बाद दिल्ली सरकार इसे अपने लिए बड़ी जीत मान रही है। वहीं विपक्ष इसे केजरीवाल सरकार की करारी हार मान रहा है।

4 जुलाई 2018

अमेठी पहुंचे राहुल गांधी
Lucknow

मोदी चीन के पीएम को झूला झुलाते रहे, उधर चीने ने कब्जा लिया डोकलाम व लद्दाख: राहुल गांधी

4 जुलाई 2018

Molestation with lady passenger in patna rajdhani express
Varanasi

शर्मनाक: राजधानी एक्सप्रेस में महिला यात्री से छेड़खानी, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

4 जुलाई 2018

सीएम योगी व अमित शाह
Varanasi

विंध्यधाम पहुंचे सीएम योगी व अमित शाह, भाजपा के दिग्गजों का जमावड़ा

4 जुलाई 2018

supreme court notice to income tax department in virbhadra singh case
Shimla

वीरभद्र की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आयकर विभाग को भेजा नोटिस

4 जुलाई 2018

Azam Khan
Lucknow

मदरसों में ड्रेस कोड के खिलाफ हुए धर्म गुरु, आजम बोले-ना फरमानी की सजा भी बताए सरकार

4 जुलाई 2018

superintendent staff to minister in himachal pradesh secretariat
Shimla

मंत्रियों को अब ये स्टाफ देने की तैयारी, कर्मचारी संघ ने सीएम से उठाया है मामला

4 जुलाई 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बीएड डिग्रीधारकों के लिए खुशखबरी, मिलेगा प्राइमरी टीचर बनने का मौका, एनसीटीई ने किया संशोधन

4 जुलाई 2018

Himachal congress leader land purchase investigation
Shimla

कांग्रेस नेता के रिश्तेदार को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए बदल दिया जमीन का रिकॉर्ड

4 जुलाई 2018

मुख्य सचिव विनीत चौधरी
Shimla

हिमाचल में सफर कैसे हो सुहाना, टास्क फोर्स नीति आयोग को देगी रिपोर्ट

4 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

चमत्कार! गुरुद्वारे में बिना गैस के ही जलता रहा चूल्हा

सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है। ये वीडियो एक गुरुद्वारे का बताया जा रहा है। इस वीडियो में ये दावा किया गया है कि गुरुद्वारे में लंगर के वक्त चूल्हा बिना सिलिंडर के ही जल रहा है। आप भी देखिए इस वीडियो को।

22 जून 2018

सीएम खट्टर 1:03

VIDEO: इस एलान के बाद अब मुसलमान सिर्फ मस्जिद में पढ़ सकेंगे नमाज

6 मई 2018

भारतीय सेना 3:14

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: एयरफोर्स के बाद अब सेना ने पाक की जमीं पर दिखाया दमखम

5 मई 2018

चंडीगढ़ 1:56

VIDEO: जरा देखिए ये पुलिसकर्मी कैसे सिखा रहा लोगों को 'ट्रैफिक रुल्स' का पाठ

5 मई 2018

हरियाणा 0:22

हरियाणा की खट्टर सरकार को केंद्र से मिली शाबाशी

28 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

kejriwal
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल ने गृहमंत्री को लिखा लेटर, अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति व तबादले पर जताई आपत्ति

3 जुलाई 2018

Former BJP MLA BK Gupta dies, three times MLA of Pilibhit city
India News

भाजपा के पूर्व विधायक बीके गुप्ता का निधन, आज अंतिम संस्कार

2 जुलाई 2018

Guidelines issued on security of PM Modi is not new: Home Ministry
India News

पीएम मोदी की सुरक्षा को लेकर जारी दिशानिर्देश नए नहीं : गृह मंत्रालय

28 जून 2018

BJP's 12th bank scam: Congress' attack on Modi government, DSK group scam
India News

कांग्रेस का मोदी सरकार पर हमला, डीएसके ग्रुप घोटाले को बताया भाजपा का 12वां बैंक घोटाला

24 जून 2018

Terror funding money came through accounts of Nepalese businessmen
India News

नेपाल के कारोबारियों के खातों के जरिए आता था टेरर फंडिंग का धन

23 जून 2018

फाइल फोटो
India News

मंगोलिया की यात्रा पर रवाना हुए गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह

21 जून 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.