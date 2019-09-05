शहर चुनें

सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने वेबसाइट और मोबाइल एप किया लांच, 550वें प्रकाश पर्व को हैं समर्पित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 05 Sep 2019 07:30 PM IST
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने वेबसाइट और एप की शुरुआत की
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने वेबसाइट और एप की शुरुआत की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने गुरुवार को श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के 550वें प्रकाश पर्व के लिए एक वेबसाइट, मोबाइल एप और कई सोशल मीडिया प्लेफार्मों की शुरुआत की है। 
cm capt amarinder singh website mobile app 550th prakash parv sri guru nanak dev ji
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

सांप (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)।
Varanasi

आठ साल के बच्चे को काटने के बाद तड़प-तड़प कर मर गया सांप, बाद में मासूम की भी मौत

5 सितंबर 2019

