शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   BSF has apprehended an Indian teen near Mehmadi check post of Indo-Pak border in Firozpur

फिरोजपुरः बीएसएफ ने पाक सीमा से किशोर को पकड़ा, मोबाइल में मिले संदिग्ध नंबर, जांच जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजपुर (पंजाब) Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 11:05 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : pexels.com
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब के फिरोजपुर में सीमा सुरक्षा बल ने एक भारतीय किशोर को पकड़ा है। किशोर की पहचान सूरज (18) के रूप में हुई है। उसे फिरोजपुर की मेहमदी चेक पोस्ट से पकड़ा गया है। किशोर के पास से एक मोबाइल फोन बरामद हुआ है। उससे पूछताछ की गई और बाद में पुलिस को सौंप दिया गया। उसके फोन में कुछ संदिग्ध नंबर थे। जिनकी अब जांच चल रही है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

प्रेम विवाह से नाराज थे घरवाले, युवती को दी थी खौफनाक सजा, माता-पिता और भाई को हुई आजीवन कारावास

28 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

आचार संहिता लगने के बाद ड्रग्स पकड़ने के मामले में पंजाब नंबर वन, सरकार के दावों की खुली पोल

28 मार्च 2019

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग
Chandigarh

चौकीदारों ने चुनाव आयोग से की शिकायत, कहा- कांग्रेस-भाजपा फायदे के लिए कर रही बदनाम

28 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
खालिस्तान समर्थक गोपाल चावला
Chandigarh

ना 'पाक' हरकतः करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के लिए गठित कमेटी में खालिस्तान समर्थक चावला शामिल

28 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

मलाइका की शादी की पूरी डिटेल हुई LEAK, 12 साल छोटे अर्जुन से करेंगी शादी?

27 मार्च 2019

Malaika Arjun
मलाइका अरोड़ा
मलाइका अरोड़ा
Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

मलाइका की शादी की पूरी डिटेल हुई LEAK, 12 साल छोटे अर्जुन से करेंगी शादी?

27 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

जेल की सजा काटने के बाद राजपाल यादव ने उड़ेला दर्द, बोले- 'भरोसेमंद लोगों ने उठाया गलत फायदा'

27 मार्च 2019

राजपाल यादव
rajpal yadav
rajpal yadav
राजपाल यादव
Bollywood

जेल की सजा काटने के बाद राजपाल यादव ने उड़ेला दर्द, बोले- 'भरोसेमंद लोगों ने उठाया गलत फायदा'

27 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
bsf indian teen mehmadi check post indo-pak border firozpur
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

राहुल गांधी (फाइल)
India News

कांग्रेस 2 अप्रैल को जारी करेगी अपना घोषणापत्र, रोजगार होगा सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा

28 मार्च 2019

Finance Ministry: Due cash flows over GDP after Notebandi
India News

वित्त मंत्रालय: नोटबंदी के बाद जीडीपी के मुकाबले घटा नकदी प्रवाह

28 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ब्रुनेई में समलैंगिक सेक्स के लिए पत्थरों से मार डालने की सजा

28 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

आधार को पैन से जोड़ने के खिलाफ याचिका खारिज, याची ने केंद्र सरकार की अधिसूचना को दी थी चुनौती

28 मार्च 2019

भाजपा ने इन आठ महिलाओं को बनाया है उम्मीदवार
Lucknow

भाजपा ने यूपी में आठ महिलाओं को बनाया प्रत्याशी, 13 सांसदों का कटा टिकट

27 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
किम जोंग उन
World

फोटोग्राफर के कैमरे से भीड़ में छिप गई तानाशाह किम जोंग की गर्दन, नौकरी से निकाला

27 मार्च 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मलेरिया के कारण हुई मौत ‘दुर्घटना’ नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

27 मार्च 2019

एंटोनियो गुटेरस
America

सोशल मीडिया से ‘जंगल में आग की तरह फैल’ रही नफरत : संयुक्त राष्ट्र

27 मार्च 2019

राजनीतिक दल (लोगो)
India News

पारदर्शिता का दावा करने वाले राजनीतिक दलों ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर छिपा लिया चंदा...

27 मार्च 2019

PNB Logo
India News

रिजर्व बैंक ने पीएनबी पर लगाया 2 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना

27 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

भिवानीः मूक बधिर किशोरी से दुष्कर्म, स्कूल में उल्टी हुई तो निकली पांच महीने की गर्भवती

मूक बधिर किशोरी से दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। स्कूल में उल्टी हुई तो वह जांच के लिए अस्पताल ले गए, वह पांच महीने की गर्भवती निकली।

27 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
आप
Chandigarh

लोकसभा 2019: पूर्व मंत्री बोले-अगर आप-कांग्रेस में हुआ गठबंधन तो छोड़ देंगे पार्टी

28 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

भाजपा के सामने गुरदासपुर सीट बचाने की चुनौती, कई हस्तियों के नाम की चर्चा

27 मार्च 2019

court
Chandigarh

एफआईआर और आपराधिक मामले की जांच से जुड़े दस्तावेज में जाति दर्ज करने पर हाईकोर्ट की रोक

27 मार्च 2019

हरियाणा विधानसभा
Chandigarh

स्पीकर ने जजपा समर्थक इनेलो के चार विधायकों को जारी किया नोटिस, सात दिन में देना होगा जवाब

28 मार्च 2019

पैरालंपियन दीपा मलिक
Chandigarh

लोकसभा चुनावः भाजपा में शामिल हुईं पैरालंपियन दीपा मलिक, इनेलो विधायक रहे केहर सिंह रावत

25 मार्च 2019

चंडीगढ़ इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ एयरपोर्ट पर पकड़ा गया 94 लाख का सोना, दुबई से लेकर आ रहा था अमृतसर का युवक

28 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

दोस्त के साथ जिम से लौट रहे युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या, दो माह पहले हुई थी शादी

28 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा 2019
Chandigarh

करनाल से मेनका गांधी की दावेदारी हुई खत्म, हंसराज हंस भी सिरसा से नहीं लड़ेंगे चुनाव

26 मार्च 2019

बरामद कैश के साथ पुलिसकर्मी
Chandigarh

मोहाली में 75 लाख कैश के साथ दो गिरफ्तार, चंडीगढ़ नंबर की स्कॉर्पियो पर थे सवार

28 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

118 साल की इस महिला की हुई हाई-हार्ट सर्जरी, पांच पीढ़ियां देख चुकी है महिला

118 साल की उम्र में हाई-हार्ट सर्जरी करके सही सलामत रहना किसी अचंभे से कम नहीं है। लेकिन ऐसा हुआ है। ये कारनामा लुधियाना के एक निजि अस्पताल में देखने को मिला।

8 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा 2:10

पंजाब में एक साथ चुनावी ताल ठोकेंगे बीजेपी और अकाली दल

28 फरवरी 2019

सिद्धू 3:03

पुलवामा हमला: बयान पर बवाल के बाद सिद्धू ने दी सफाई

17 फरवरी 2019

क्राइम 1:32

तीन राज्यों का मोस्ट वांटेड गैंगस्टर अंकित भादू एनकाउंटर में ढेर

8 फरवरी 2019

अपहरण 1:31

शादी के लिए मेकअप कराने पार्लर गई दुल्हन को किया किडनैप, देखें वीडियो

27 जनवरी 2019

Related

अभय सिंह चौटाला (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

आखिरकार गई नेता प्रतिपक्ष अभय चौटाला की कुर्सी, भाजपा के 'मास्टरस्ट्रोक' का हुए शिकार

27 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

होली के दिन पाकिस्तान में दो हिंदू बहनों का अपहण, जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन के बाद करवाई शादी

22 मार्च 2019

पेक चंडीगढ़ में पढ़ने वाले स्टूडेंट
Chandigarh

पेक की सराहनीय पहल: देश भर में भ्रमण कर आम लोगों की जरूरतें समझेंगे छात्र, कॉलेज देगा पैसा

27 मार्च 2019

फिरोजपुर में सेना की कैंटीन
Chandigarh

फिरोजपुर में सेना की कैंटीन के पास मिली माइन, डिफ्यूज करते समय धमाका, सील किया गया रास्ता

25 मार्च 2019

जीप और ट्रक की टक्कर में तीन लोगों की मौत
Chandigarh

ट्रक और जीप में टक्कर, हिमाचल के तीन युवकों की मौत, दो की हालत गंभीर

25 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

फिरोजपुरः पैसों की खातिर नाना और मां ने बेची बेटी, 10 आरोपियों पर दर्ज किया गया केस

25 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.