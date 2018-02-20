पंजाबः इंडो-पाक बॉर्डर पर ड्रग्स की स्मगलिंग, BSF ने ढेर किया पाकिस्तानी तस्कर

Punjab: Border Security Force shot one Pakistani smuggler and recovered 10 Kg heroin in Ferozepur sector. 1 China made pistol, 2 magazines, 17 live cartridges, Pak currency, 2 mobile phones with SIM card and a plastic pipe of 10 feet also recovered. pic.twitter.com/YiHRyWU81Y— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018
20 फरवरी 2018