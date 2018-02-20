अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Border Security Force shot one Pakistani smuggler and recovered Drugs in Firozpur

पंजाबः इंडो-पाक बॉर्डर पर ड्रग्स की स्मगलिंग, BSF ने ढेर किया पाकिस्तानी तस्कर

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फिरोजपुर(पंजाब) Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 10:26 AM IST
Border Security Force shot one Pakistani smuggler and recovered Drugs in Firozpur
नशे की तस्करी
पंजाब में भारत पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर ड्रग्स की स्मगलिंग का एक और मामला। बीएसएफ ने एक पाकिस्तानी तस्कर को ढेर कर दिया है। वहीं एक तस्कर भागने में कामयाब हो गया। घटना मंगलवार सुबह की है।  तस्कर के शव को कब्जे में ले लिया गया है। फिरोजपुर सेक्टर में पूरे इलाके में तलाशी अभियान भी चलाया गया।
तलाशी के दौरान बीएसएफ को 10 किलो हेरोइन, एक चाइना मेड पिस्टल, दो मैग्जीन, 17 जिंदा कारतूस, पाकिस्तानी करेंसी, दो मोबाइल फोन, सिम कार्ड और एक 10 फीट लंबी प्लास्टिक की पाइप मिली है। कहा जा रहा है कि शायद इसी पाइप के जरिए ये सारा सामान देश की सीमा में पहुंचाने की कोशिश की जा रही थी।
 


 

border security force pakistani smugglers drugs smuggling drugs racket bsf punjab firozpur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

