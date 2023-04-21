Notifications

Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   BJP releases list of leaders who will campaign for Jalandhar by election

Jalandhar Bypoll: भाजपा ने जारी की 40 स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची, पार्टी के पक्ष में प्रचार करेंगे ये दिग्गज नेता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Fri, 21 Apr 2023 09:47 PM IST
BJP releases list of leaders who will campaign for Jalandhar by election
भाजपा ने जारी की स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) ने जालंधर उपचुनाव में पार्टी का प्रचार करने वाले 40 स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची जारी की है। सूची में पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह समेत कई दिग्गज नेताओं को शामिल किया गया है। 10 मई को जालंधर लोकसभा सीट पर मतदान होना है। वहीं 13 मई को परिणाम आएंगे। कांग्रेस सांसद संतोख चौधरी के निधन से यह सीट खाली हुई है। 



बता दें कि इंदर इकबाल सिंह अटवाल को भाजपा ने जालंधर लोकसभा उपचुनाव में अपना प्रत्याशी बनाया है। इंदर इकबाल सिंह चरणजीत सिंह अटवाल के बेटे हैं। बेटे के नामांकन दाखिल करने के अगले दिन ही चरणजीत सिंह अटवाल ने शिरोमणि अकाली दल की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा दे दिया था। 86 वर्षीय चरणजीत सिंह अटवाल 2004-09 तक लोकसभा के डिप्टी स्पीकर और दो बार पंजाब विधानसभा के स्पीकर रह चुके हैं। शिरोमणि अकाली दल (संयुक्त) ने जालंधर उपचुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी इंदर इकबाल सिंह अटवाल को समर्थन देने का एलान किया है।


40 स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची

  • अश्वनी कुमार
  • विजय रूपाणी
  • कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
  • सैदान सिंह
  • गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत
  • हरदीप सिंह पुरी
  • स्मृति ईरानी
  • अनुराग ठाकुर
  • सोम प्रकाश
  • अर्जुन राम मेघवाल
  • जतिंदर सिंह 
  • तरुण चुघ
  • महेंदर सिंह
  • नरिंद्र सिंह रैना
  • सुनील जाखड़
  • मंत्री श्रीनिवासुलु
  • हंस राज हंस
  • अनिल जैन
  • अविनाश राय खन्ना
  • हरजीत सिंह ग्रेवाल
  • मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा
  • राणा गुरमीत सिंह सोढी
  • मनोज तिवारी
  • श्वेत मलिक
  • बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू
  • केवल ढिल्लों
  • जंगी लाल महाजन
  • आरपी सिंह
  • मनप्रीत सिंह बादल
  • राजकुमार वेरका
  • फतेहजंग सिंह बाजवा
  • तीक्ष्ण सूद
  • एसएस विर्क
  • बली भगत
  • जीवन गुप्ता
  • बिक्रमजीत सिंह चीमा
  • राजेश बग्गा
  • मोना जयसवाल
  • अविनाश चंदर
  • अमरपाल सिंह बोनी

 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

