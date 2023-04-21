Jalandhar Bypoll: भाजपा ने जारी की 40 स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची, पार्टी के पक्ष में प्रचार करेंगे ये दिग्गज नेता

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) ने जालंधर उपचुनाव में पार्टी का प्रचार करने वाले 40 स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची जारी की है। सूची में पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह समेत कई दिग्गज नेताओं को शामिल किया गया है। 10 मई को जालंधर लोकसभा सीट पर मतदान होना है। वहीं 13 मई को परिणाम आएंगे। कांग्रेस सांसद संतोख चौधरी के निधन से यह सीट खाली हुई है।
BJP releases list of leaders who will campaign for Jalandhar parliamentary by-election in Punjab pic.twitter.com/xor32SzQly— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed