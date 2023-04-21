Jalandhar Bypoll: भाजपा ने जारी की 40 स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची, पार्टी के पक्ष में प्रचार करेंगे ये दिग्गज नेता

भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) ने जालंधर उपचुनाव में पार्टी का प्रचार करने वाले 40 स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची जारी की है। सूची में पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह समेत कई दिग्गज नेताओं को शामिल किया गया है। 10 मई को जालंधर लोकसभा सीट पर मतदान होना है। वहीं 13 मई को परिणाम आएंगे। कांग्रेस सांसद संतोख चौधरी के निधन से यह सीट खाली हुई है।

बता दें कि इंदर इकबाल सिंह अटवाल को भाजपा ने जालंधर लोकसभा उपचुनाव में अपना प्रत्याशी बनाया है। इंदर इकबाल सिंह चरणजीत सिंह अटवाल के बेटे हैं। बेटे के नामांकन दाखिल करने के अगले दिन ही चरणजीत सिंह अटवाल ने शिरोमणि अकाली दल की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा दे दिया था। 86 वर्षीय चरणजीत सिंह अटवाल 2004-09 तक लोकसभा के डिप्टी स्पीकर और दो बार पंजाब विधानसभा के स्पीकर रह चुके हैं। शिरोमणि अकाली दल (संयुक्त) ने जालंधर उपचुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी इंदर इकबाल सिंह अटवाल को समर्थन देने का एलान किया है।

BJP releases list of leaders who will campaign for Jalandhar parliamentary by-election in Punjab pic.twitter.com/xor32SzQly