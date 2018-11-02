शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   amritsar rail accident navjot kaur sidhu appeared inquiry team today

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसाः जांच अधिकारी के समक्ष पेश हुईं सिद्धू की पत्नी नवजोत कौर सिद्धू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 02 Nov 2018 01:17 PM IST
नवजोत कौर सिद्धू
नवजोत कौर सिद्धू
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
दशहरे के दिन पंजाब के अमृतसर में हुए ट्रेन हादसे की जांच कर रहे डिवीजनल कमिश्नर बी पुरुषार्थ के समक्ष शुक्रवार को नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू की पत्नी नवजोत कौर सिद्धू  पेश हुईं। जांच अधिकारियों ने उनके बयान दर्ज कराएं। जांच में शामिल होने के बाद बाहर पहुंची डॉ. नवजोत कौर सिद्धू ने कहा कि यह जांच प्रक्रिया का महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा है। मेरे बारे में कई झूठे तथ्यों की सूचना मिली है। लेकिन अब सच सामने आ जाएगा। सिद्धू साहब पंजाब में नहीं हैं। इसलिए वो यहां नहीं आ पाएं। उन्होंने एक पत्र भेजा है।
विज्ञापन
बता दें कि दशहरे के दिन अमृतसर जौडा फाटक के पास दर्दनाक ट्रेन हादसा हुआ था। यहां पर रावण दहन का कार्यक्रम भी आयोजित किया गया था। इस कार्यक्रम में पंजाब सरकार में मंत्री नवजोत सिद्धू और पत्नी डॉ. नवजोत कौर सिद्धू मुख्य अतिथि थीं। हादसे में 59 लोगों की जान भी गई थी।
 

 

Recommended

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी के मॉल में अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, चौतरफा गिरा खून बयां कर रहा खौफनाक मंजर, देखें तस्वीरें

2 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

एमएस धोनी बने दुनिया के तीसरे सबसे सफल विकेटकीपर, मार्क बाउचर को पछाड़ किए इतने शिकार

1 नवंबर 2018

dhoni and boucher
एमएस धोनी
ms dhoni
ms dhoni
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी बने दुनिया के तीसरे सबसे सफल विकेटकीपर, मार्क बाउचर को पछाड़ किए इतने शिकार

1 नवंबर 2018

Firing in JHV mall at varanasi many injured
Varanasi

वाराणसीः प्रेमिका को नौकरी से निकाला तो मॉल में की अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, दो की मौत, दो घायल

2 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

साजिद खान पर एक और गंभीर आरोप, एक्ट्रेस को बोला था- 'अगर तुम्हें 100 करोड़ रुपए दूं तो तुम कुत्ते के साथ...'

1 नवंबर 2018

sajid khan
ahaan kumra
sajid khan
sajid khan and simran suri
Bollywood

साजिद खान पर एक और गंभीर आरोप, एक्ट्रेस को बोला था- 'अगर तुम्हें 100 करोड़ रुपए दूं तो तुम कुत्ते के साथ...'

1 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

13 की उम्र में ईशा देओल पर दिल हार बैठे थे भरत, एक बार की ऐसी हरकत खुलेआम जड़ दिया था तमाचा

2 नवंबर 2018

Esha Deol
Esha Deol
esha deol
Esha Deol
Bollywood

13 की उम्र में ईशा देओल पर दिल हार बैठे थे भरत, एक बार की ऐसी हरकत खुलेआम जड़ दिया था तमाचा

2 नवंबर 2018

Gangrape in Rewalsar mandi Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

दोस्तों को साथ लेकर पत्नी का सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, चारों फरार

2 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
amritsar rail accident navjot kaur sidhu inquiry team
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

pretty feet,
Weird Stories

इस लड़की के बदबूदार मोजे और जूते की लगती है करोड़ों में बोली, वजह हैरान करने वाली

2 नवंबर 2018

police
Government Jobs

पुलिस में नौकरी पाने का इससे बढ़िया मौका नहीं मिलेगा, 3,000 से अधिक पदों पर है वैकेंसी

2 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

कौन था अच्युतानंद उर्फ सुमित शुक्ला, पढ़ें कैसे पहुंचा अपराध की दुनिया के शिखर तक

2 नवंबर 2018

it is important to divide the power of companies like google and facebook
Rest of World

फेसबुक और गूगल जैसी कंपनियों की ताकत को विभाजित करने की जरूरत

2 नवंबर 2018

two airplanes of Indigo narrowly escaped accident
India News

आसमान में टकराने से बचे इंडिगो के दो विमान, पायलट की सूझबूझ से टला बड़ा हादसा

2 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अयोध्या: दीपोत्सव में जलेंगे तीन लाख दिए, 11655 लीटर तेल, चार लाख बाती से जलेंगे तीन लाख दीपक

2 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

राजधानी में बंद होंगे निर्माण कार्य, 21 लोगों को भेजा नोटिस, 6 को होगा भारत और वेस्टइंडीज टी-20 मैच

2 नवंबर 2018

Lathi charge
Lucknow

यूपी: प्रदर्शन कर रहे सहकारी समिति कर्मचारियों पर लाठीचार्ज, तस्वीरों में देखिए पुलिस की बर्बरता

2 नवंबर 2018

मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी जायजा लेते हुए
Lucknow

मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी ने लिया दीपोत्सव की तैयारियों का जायजा, कोरियाई टीम भी रही साथ

2 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

एक और बाबा ने आश्रम में महिला के साथ की बंधक बनाकर हैवानियत, दो साल तक की दरिंदगी

2 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

गिरफ्तार आरोपी
Chandigarh

पंजाब में हथियारों के साथ आंतकी गिरफ्तार, दिवाली पर थी इन जगहों को दहलाने की साजिश

पंजाब पुलिस ने पाकिस्तानी खुफिया एजेंसी आईएसआई के आतंकी मॉड्यूल खालिस्तान गदर फोर्स का पर्दाफाश करते हुए गुरुवार को पटियाला से शबनमदीप सिंह नाम के युवक को गिरफ्तार किया।

2 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
अनिल विज (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

मंत्री अनिल विज ने कहा- केजरीवाल हिंदुस्तान की राजनीति के जोकर, सरकार नहीं लगाएगी मनोरंजन कर

2 नवंबर 2018

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

रामबाग को संरक्षित स्मारकों की सूची से किया बाहर, हाईकोर्ट ने पंजाब सरकार को लगाई फटकार

2 नवंबर 2018

छात्रा के साथ प्रोफेसर का दुर्व्यवहार
Chandigarh

हरियाणा: कॉलेज प्रोफेसर ने छात्रा से मांगा मोबाइल नंबर, नहीं देने पर दी फेल करने की धमकी

1 नवंबर 2018

नैना चौटाला
Chandigarh

इनेलो परिवार की जंग में अब बहू भी आई सामने, अभय चौटाला को लेकर दे दिया बड़ा बयान

2 नवंबर 2018

कार एक्सीडेंट
Chandigarh

जालंधरः डिवाइडर से टकराई तेज रफ्तार कार, तीन दोस्तों की मौत, एक की हालत नाजुक

1 नवंबर 2018

सीएम मनोहर लाल के साथ कृष्ण मिड्डा
Chandigarh

जींद उपचुनाव से पहले भाजपा ने मारी बड़ी बाजी, इस दिग्गज नेता का बेटा पार्टी में हुआ शामिल

2 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

महिला पर जेठ की थी बुरी नजर, विरोध करने पर उठाया खौफनाक कदम, परिवार भी रह गया सन्न

2 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

पंजाबः खेत में खड़ी थी कार, लोगों ने जब जाकर देखा तो उड़ गए होश

1 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

जालंधरः पुलिस को फोन करके बोली महिला- मैंने डूबोकर मार दी बच्ची, मच गया हड़कंप

1 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

हरियाणा में बढ़ीं बीजेपी की मुश्किलें, अपनी पार्टी बनाएगा ये सांसद

राजकुमार सैनी 2 सितंबर को लोकतंत्र सुरक्षा पार्टी के नाम से अपनी पार्टी लॉन्च करने जा रहे हैं।

31 अगस्त 2018

सुखपाल 3:44

AAP की पंजाब ईकाई में घमासान, नेता विपक्ष पद से हटाए गए सुखपाल सिंह खैरा

28 जुलाई 2018

वायरल वीडियो 1:10

चमत्कार! गुरुद्वारे में बिना गैस के ही जलता रहा चूल्हा

22 जून 2018

सीएम खट्टर 1:03

VIDEO: इस एलान के बाद अब मुसलमान सिर्फ मस्जिद में पढ़ सकेंगे नमाज

6 मई 2018

भारतीय सेना 3:14

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: एयरफोर्स के बाद अब सेना ने पाक की जमीं पर दिखाया दमखम

5 मई 2018

Related

Dead Body
Chandigarh

तीन बच्चों संग पिता ने उठाया खौफनाक कदम, एक की हुई मौत, दूसरा गंभीर, पिता का नहीं चला पता

2 नवंबर 2018

Amritsar train accident
Chandigarh

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसाः हाईकोर्ट ने कहा- लोग खुद ट्रैक पर खड़े थे, नवजोत कौर जिम्मेदार कैसे

29 अक्टूबर 2018

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

हाईकोर्टः अब दिवाली पर सिर्फ दो घंटे मिलेंगे पटाखे चलाने को, इन त्योहारों को मिले 35 मिनट

1 नवंबर 2018

सुखपाल खैरा
Chandigarh

'आप' ने घोषित किए 5 लोकसभा चुनाव उम्मीदवार, तो बागी गुट ने दिया आखिरी अल्टीमेटम, ऐलान...

31 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

पंजाबः मां ने छोड़ा तो बुआ ले गई युवती को अपने घर, फूका ने कई बार किया दुष्कर्म

30 अक्टूबर 2018

बैंक मैनेजर बता आईएएस के कुक के खाते से निकाले 50 हजार रुपये
Chandigarh

बैंक मैनेजर बता आईएएस के कुक के खाते से निकाले 50 हजार रुपये

2 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.