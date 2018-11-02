Yes, its a very important part of the process, there have been many false facts reported about me, so now truth will come out. Sidhu sahab is not in Punjab so he could not come, he has sent a letter: Navjot Kaur after arriving to appear before inquiry panel #AmritsarTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/mrxMY0AXT5— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पंजाब पुलिस ने पाकिस्तानी खुफिया एजेंसी आईएसआई के आतंकी मॉड्यूल खालिस्तान गदर फोर्स का पर्दाफाश करते हुए गुरुवार को पटियाला से शबनमदीप सिंह नाम के युवक को गिरफ्तार किया।
2 नवंबर 2018