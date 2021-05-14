पंजाब: कोरोना से शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह के भतीजे अभय संधू का निधन, अमरिंदर सिंह ने जताया शोक

Saddened to know about the demise of Abhay Singh Sandhu Ji, nephew of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji who passed away after a long illness. My heartfelt condolences to his family. We will bear the expenditure incurred on his treatment. May Waheguru grant him eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/hVtcsKhOie— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 14, 2021
