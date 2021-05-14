बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Abhay Singh Sandhu nephew of Shaheed e Azam Bhagat Singh died due to covid-19

पंजाब: कोरोना से शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह के भतीजे अभय संधू का निधन, अमरिंदर सिंह ने जताया शोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Fri, 14 May 2021 10:54 PM IST
विज्ञापन
अभय संधू ।
अभय संधू । - फोटो : @capt_amarinder
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह के भतीजे अभय सिंह संधू का कोरोना से निधन हो गया है। पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने ट्वीट कर उनके निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया। बता दें कि अभय संधू तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों के आंदोलन में बेहद सक्रिय थे और टीकरी व सिंघु बॉर्डर पर डटे थे। कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने ट्वीट किया कि 'शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह के भतीजे अभय सिंह संधू के निधन के बारे में जानकार दुख हुआ। उनके परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदना है। इलाज पर हुए खर्च को हम वहन करेंगे। वाहेगुरु उन्हें शांति प्रदान करे।
विज्ञापन

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states chandigarh
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

परेश रावल
Bollywood

वायरल: परेश रावल के निधन की उड़ी अफवाह, अभिनेता ने श्रद्धांजलि पोस्ट साझा कर लिखा- 'मैं तो 7 बजे...'

14 मई 2021

धमाका (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
World

काबुल : मस्जिद में धमाके में 12 लोगों की मौत, अफगान युद्धविराम को लगा झटका

14 मई 2021

घटना के बाद छावनी बनी चित्रकूट जेल
Chitrakoot

चित्रकूट गोलीकांड: ताबड़तोड़ गोलियों से शुरू हुई ईद की सुबह, 90 मिनट में दो की हत्या, एक एनकाउंटर

14 मई 2021

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

ट्रोल: गंगा में तैरती लाशों को कंगना ने बताया नाइजीरिया का, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर बरसे यूजर्स

14 मई 2021

whatsapp privacy policy
Mobile Apps

WhatsApp: नई पॉलिसी कल से हो रही है लागू, स्वीकार नहीं करने पर क्या होगा?

14 मई 2021

शॉर्प शूटर अंशुल दीक्षित (मृतक)
Chitrakoot

चित्रकूट जेल गोलीकांड: जानिए कौन है अंशुल दीक्षित उर्फ अंशू, जिसने मुकीम काला और मेराज को गोलियों से भूना

14 मई 2021

अनुपम खेर, नरेंद्र मोदी
Bollywood

बदले मिजाज: 'छवि बनाने से ज्यादा जरूरी जान बचाना है' वाले बयान के बाद अनुपम खेर का एक और ट्वीट

14 मई 2021

मुकीम काला
Chitrakoot

चित्रकूट जेल गैंगवार: जेल हत्याकांड मामले में बड़ी कार्रवाई, जेलर और जेल अधीक्षक निलंबित, इनको मिली जिम्मेदारी

14 मई 2021

Jio offer
Tech Diary

Covid 19: Jio का बड़ा एलान, अब हर महीने फ्री में बात कर सकेंगे जियो के ग्राहक

14 मई 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

बात काम की: कोरोना काल में ये दवाएं घर पर रखना न भूलें, जानें इनके बारे में सबकुछ

14 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited