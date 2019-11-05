शहर चुनें

Home ›   Punjab ›   Amritsar ›   A Jatha of Sikh pilgrims departed for Nankana Sahib Pakistan from Attari-Wagah border

पंजाबः ननकाना साहिब के लिए अटारी-वाघा बॉर्डर से रवाना हुआ सिख श्रद्धालुओं का जत्था

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब) Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 12:22 PM IST
सिख श्रद्धालुओं का जत्था
सिख श्रद्धालुओं का जत्था - फोटो : एएनआई
पाकिस्तान स्थित ननकाना साहिब के दर्शनार्थ सिख श्रद्धालुओं का एक जत्था मंगलवार को रवाना हुआ। पंजाब में अमृतसर स्थित अटारी-वाघा बॉर्डर के रास्ते यह जत्था ननकाना साहिब के लिए गया।
sikh pilgrims nankana sahib attari-wagah border
