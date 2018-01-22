Download App
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   4 BJP Haryana MLAs as Parliamentary secretaries, petition in HC

दिल्ली के बाद अब हरियाणा के 4 विधायकों पर गिर सकती है गाज, हाईकोर्ट में याचिका

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 03:13 PM IST
4 BJP Haryana MLAs as Parliamentary secretaries, petition in HC
Haryana CM Manohar lal - फोटो : File Photo
दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी के बीस विधायकों की छुट्टी के बाद अब हरियाणा के भी चार विधायकों की सदस्यता जा सकती है। एडवोकेट जगमोहन सिंह भट्टी ने पंजाब और हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है जिसमें कहा है कि हरियाणा सरकार में 4 विधायकों ने पद पर रहते हुए सीपीएस पद के सारे लाभ लिए। ये मामला भी ऑफिस ऑफ प्रॉफिट के लाभ के दायरे में ही आता है। 

इस याचिका के बाद चारों विधायक कमल गुप्ता, बख्शिश सिंह विर्क, सीमा त्रिखा और श्याम सिंह राणा की विधानसभा सदस्यता जा सकती है। भट्टी ने कहा है कि संविधान के आर्टिकल 190 और 102 तहत हरियाणा के चारों विधायकों की सदस्यता रद्द होनी चाहिए। हालांकि 5 जुलाई 2017 को हाइकोर्ट ने इन चारों विधायकों को सीपीएस के पद से हटा दिया था लेकिन अब इनकी सदस्यता रद्द करने की मांग की जा रही है।



वहीं इस मामले पर हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने कहा कि दिल्ली और हरियाणा की स्थिती में काफी अंतर है। हमारे पास पहले से ही एक कानून है, लेकिन कोर्ट ने जब कहा कि यह सही नहीं है तो हमने उन्हें पहले ही हटा दिया। 
