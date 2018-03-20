शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   39 Indians Died in Iraq, Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh Wrote Letter to Sushma Swaraj

पंजाब CM अमरिंदर सिंह ने सुषमा स्वराज को लिखा पत्र, शोक जताया और मांग की...

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 05:35 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
इराक में मारे गए 39 भारतीयों की खबर सुनकर कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह काफी व्यथित हैं। उन्होंने विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज को पत्रकर लिखकर शोक जताया। सीएम ने पत्र में लिखा कि सरकार सभी मृतकों के परिवारों को आर्थिक सहायता उपलब्ध कराए।
मुख्यमंत्री ने लिखा कि ये मृतकों को परिजनों के लिए बहुत बड़ी क्षति है, जिसे ठीक नहीं किया जा सकता। प्रदेश के लिए यह बेहद ही दुखद बात है। कोई भी परिजनों के इस घाव को नहीं भर सकता, लेकिन उन्हें आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान करके कुछ राहत दी जा सकती है।
 


 

RELATED

39 indians died in iraq mosul iraq sushma swaraj captain amrinder singh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

This is how Sara Ali Khan got Ranveer Singh Starer Simmba
Bollywood

हो गया खुलासा! बिना कोई फिल्म किए सारा को ऐसे मिली करण-रोहित की 'सिम्बा'

20 मार्च 2018

3d flooring
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया का सबसे आलीशान घर, भीतर का नजारा देखकर चौंधिया जाएंगी आपकी आंखें

20 मार्च 2018

elbows touch with Tongue
Weird Stories

दिखने में बिल्कुल आसान लगते हैं ये 5 काम, करने वालों के छूट जाते हैं पसीने

20 मार्च 2018

Airhostes looks in Bikini in vietjet airline now coming to india
Weird Stories

अब बिकनी गर्ल्स के बीच लीजिए हवाई सफर का मजा, यह एयरलाइन भारत में देगी अपनी सेवा

20 मार्च 2018

बाहुबली
Bollywood

अब चीन में भी आमिर खान को मिलेगा तगड़ा कॉम्पटीशन, 'बाहुबली-2' रिलीज को तैयार

20 मार्च 2018

rekha
Bollywood

एक बार फिर 'उमराव जान' बिखेरेंगी जलवा, अपनी आंखों की मस्ती का चलाएंगी जादू

20 मार्च 2018

श्रद्धा आर्या
Television

टॉवल में डांस कर रही थी टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा छिपाना पड़ा चेहरा

20 मार्च 2018

Kamal Hasan
Bollywood

मेकअप के बाद इस एक्टर को पहचानना है मुश्किल, श्रीदेवी और तबु के साथ दे चुका है हिट फिल्में

20 मार्च 2018

Mithun Chakraborthy son Mimoh to tie the knot
Bollywood

राजाओं की तरह जिंदगी जीने वाले मिथुन दा ने तय की बेटे की शादी, करोड़पति बिजनेसमैन की बेटी बनेगी बहू

20 मार्च 2018

कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

देश के प्रधानमंत्री से मिलीं बॉलीवुड की 'क्वीन', साड़ी पहन के पहुंची तो लोग बोले 'वाह-वाह'

20 मार्च 2018

Most Read

नीतीश कुमार
National

सीएम नीतीश कुमार बोले- हम कभी भी सांप्रदायिकता से समझौता नहीं करेंगे

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि दरभंगा में भूमि विवाद के कारण एक हत्या हुई थी। इस पर कहा गया कि यह हत्या नरेंद्र मोदी चौक बनाने के बाद हुई।

20 मार्च 2018

yogi adityanath
Lucknow

एंटी रोमियो स्क्वायड का बढ़ेगा दायरा, शराब के ठेकों पर भी रखेगा नजर

20 मार्च 2018

गायब जर्मन शेफर्ड को खोजने पर मिलेगा 15 हजार का इनाम
Noida

गायब जर्मन शेफर्ड को खोजने पर मिलेगा 15 हजार का इनाम

20 मार्च 2018

घायल सुरक्षाकर्मी
Varanasi

बाइक से गिरा तो कमर में बंधी रिवाल्वर से चल गई गोली, बीएचयू सुरक्षाकर्मी घायल

20 मार्च 2018

IAS raj pratap singh
Lucknow

नियामक आयोग के अध्यक्ष बने आईएएस राज प्रताप सिंह, प्रशासनिक सेवा से इस्तीफा देकर संभालेंगे पदभार

20 मार्च 2018

education minister of manipur will visit dharamshala
Shimla

धर्मशाला में राष्ट्रीय संगोष्ठी, मणिपुर के शिक्षा मंत्री होंगे मुख्यातिथि

20 मार्च 2018

दुष्कर्म में नाकाम रहे तो किशोरी की हत्या
Noida

दुष्कर्म में नाकाम रहे तो किशोरी की हत्या

20 मार्च 2018

तांत्रिक ने महिला डॉक्टर से 65 लाख रुपये और डेढ़ किलो सोना ठगा
Ghaziabad

तांत्रिक ने महिला डॉक्टर से 65 लाख रुपये और डेढ़ किलो सोना ठगा

20 मार्च 2018

घटनास्थल की तस्वीर
Kanpur

भीषण सड़क हादसाः 4 की मौत, 55 गंभीर रूप से घायल

20 मार्च 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर पकड़ा गया सात किलो सोना

20 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

अवैध निर्माण की पेनल्टी न देने पर अड़े लोगों के समर्थन में उतरा ये पूर्व मंत्री

बीजेपी नाराज चल रहे पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री हरमोहन धवन ने हाउसिंग बोर्ड की नीतियों के खिलाफ सेक्टर 47 में आयोजित रैली में हिस्सा लिया।

20 मार्च 2018

कपूरथला 3:06

हाथ में पेट्रोल लेकर मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ गया टीचर, ये थी वजह

27 फरवरी 2018

लुधियाना 1:34

VIDEO: दो गुटों में चली सरेआम गोलियां, CCTV में कैद हुई वारदात

21 फरवरी 2018

chandigarh 0:48

VIDEO: मोबाइल मार्केट में लगी आग तो हुआ ये

20 फरवरी 2018

मोहाली 1:19

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू के खिलाफ अब इन्होंने खोला मोर्चा, सुनिए क्या हैं आरोप

17 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.