Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh writes to EAM Sushma Swaraj expressing shock on the deaths of 39 Indians in Iraq, requests for financial assistance for families of the kin pic.twitter.com/u2Y2A9X9a8— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि दरभंगा में भूमि विवाद के कारण एक हत्या हुई थी। इस पर कहा गया कि यह हत्या नरेंद्र मोदी चौक बनाने के बाद हुई।
20 मार्च 2018