चारा घोटाले के तीसरे केस में लालू यादव दोषी करार, दोपहर 2 बजे बाद होगा सजा का ऐलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 12:57 PM IST
पूर्व रेल मंत्री और राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (आरजेडी) सुप्रीमो लालू प्रसाद यादव के खिलाफ सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत ने बड़ा फैसला सुनाया है। चारा घाटाले के तीसरे केस में लालू को कोर्ट ने दोषी करार दिया है। कोर्ट में चाईबासा कोषागार निकासी मामले पर सुनवाई हुई है। 

लालू यादव की सजा पर कोर्ट में बहस खत्म हो गई है और बताया जा रहा है कि 2 बजे सजा का ऐलान होगा। लालू के साथ 50 अन्य को भी दोषी पाया गया है, जिनमें जगननाथ मिश्रा का नाम भी शामिल है। वहीं 6 को कोर्ट ने बरी किया है। यह मामला चाइबासा ट्रेजरी 1992-1993 में 33.67 करोड़ रुपये की फ्रॉड निकासी से संबंधित है।
 


फैसले पर तेजस्वी यादव का कहना है कि ये अंतिम फैसला नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि लालू जी को फंसाने की साजिश की जा रही है, लेकिन कोर्ट के फैसला का सम्मान किया जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि आगे हाईकोर्ट से राहत की उम्मीद मिलेगी।

आरोप है कि 33.67 करोड़ रुपये फर्जी आवंटन के पत्र द्वारा निकाले गए। लेकिन वास्तविक रूप से केवल 7.10 लाख रुपये निकाले गए थे। 56 आरोपियों में झारखंड के पूर्व चीफ सचिव सजल चक्रवर्ती भी शामिल हैं, जब फर्जी धन निकासी के आरोप लगे थे,सजल पश्चिम सिंहभूम जिले के डिप्टी कमिश्नर थे। 

यह तीसरा मामला है जिसमें लालू यादव और जगन्नाथ मिश्रा आरोपी हैं। आपको बता दें कि लालू यादव अभी रांची की बिरसा मुंडा जेल में हैं उन्हें 6 जनवरी को चारा घोटाले के एक मामले में साढ़े तीन साल की जेल की सजा मिली है।
