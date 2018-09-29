शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Udham Singh Nagar ›   कार्य शुरू न करने पर ठेकेदार को ब्लैक लिस्ट करने की चेतावनी

कार्य शुरू न करने पर ठेकेदार को ब्लैक लिस्ट करने की चेतावनी

Haldwani Bureau Updated Sat, 29 Sep 2018 12:30 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
सुल्तानपुर पट्टी में ठेका दिए जाने के चार माह बाद भी सार्वजनिक भूमि पर चहारदीवारी का निर्माण शुरू न होने पर ईओ ने संबंधित ठेकेदार को नोटिस जारी कर ब्लैक लिस्ट करने की चेतावनी दी है। सुल्तानपुर पट्टी क्षेत्र में खेत संख्या 814/3 रकबा 11.068 हेक्टेयर भूमि सार्वजनिक उपयोग की श्रेणी 6(2) में दर्ज है। कुएं की इस भूमि पर कुछ लोग कब्जा करने का प्रयास कर रहे थे। नागरिकों की शिकायत पर तहसीलदार बाजपुर ने 26 जुलाई 2017 को जांच कर रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत की। तत्कालीन एसडीएम पीएस राणा ने इस भूमि का सीमांकन कर चहारदीवारी के निर्देश दिए थे। नगर पंचायत के ईओ जीएस जुयाल ने बताया कि अप्रैल 2018 में ठेकेदार को उक्त कार्य का ठेका दिया जा चुका है।

Recommended

Bollywood

तनुश्री दत्ता पर दो धड़ों में बंटी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री, बॉलीवुड की चकाचौंध के पीछे का ये है काला सच

28 सितंबर 2018

tanushree dutta
tanushree dutta
tanushree
अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

तनुश्री दत्ता पर दो धड़ों में बंटी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री, बॉलीवुड की चकाचौंध के पीछे का ये है काला सच

28 सितंबर 2018

Relationship

आखिर क्यों अवैध संबंध बनाने को तैयार हो जाते हैं कपल्स, सामने आए ये 5 बड़े कारण

28 सितंबर 2018
Relationship

आखिर क्यों अवैध संबंध बनाने को तैयार हो जाते हैं कपल्स, सामने आए ये 5 बड़े कारण

28 सितंबर 2018

Fashion street

जसलीन ही नहीं बिग बॉस की ये 5 कंटेस्टेंट भी बिकिनी पहनकर पानी में लगा चुकी हैं आग

28 सितंबर 2018

jasleen matharu
jasleen matharu
lopa mudra
vida
Fashion street

जसलीन ही नहीं बिग बॉस की ये 5 कंटेस्टेंट भी बिकिनी पहनकर पानी में लगा चुकी हैं आग

28 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

सेट पर क्या-क्या करते थे नाना पाटेकर, तनुश्री दत्ता बोलीं- 'वो पागलों की तरह घूरते थे और फिर एक दिन'

28 सितंबर 2018

tanushree dutta
tanushree dutta
tanushree
tanushree dutta
Bollywood

सेट पर क्या-क्या करते थे नाना पाटेकर, तनुश्री दत्ता बोलीं- 'वो पागलों की तरह घूरते थे और फिर एक दिन'

28 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा-स्वरा भास्कर के बाद तनुश्री के पक्ष में उतरीं ट्विंकल खन्ना, बताई पूरी सच्चाई

28 सितंबर 2018

bollywood
Twinkle Khanna
swara bhaskar
फरहान अख्तर
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा-स्वरा भास्कर के बाद तनुश्री के पक्ष में उतरीं ट्विंकल खन्ना, बताई पूरी सच्चाई

28 सितंबर 2018

demo
India News

महिला ने सेक्स से मना किया तो पति ने जला कर मार दिया

28 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

tv show
Television

बिग बॉस LIVE : घर में पहुंचे एक्टर आयुष्मान खुराना, बोले- अनूप-जसलीन खेल रहे हैं 'अंधाधुन'

28 सितंबर 2018

tv show
Television

बिग बॉस का घर बनेगा क्रिकेट का मैदान, श्रीसंथ को मिलेगा गेंदबाजी का मौका

28 सितंबर 2018

tv show
Television

दीपक ठाकुर के टॉप खींचने से दंग रह गईं सोमी खान, बोलीं- 'बिग बॉस से बात करूंगी अब'

28 सितंबर 2018

tv show
Television

केबीसी 10 की पहली करोड़पति कंटेस्टेंट बिग बी को देगी बड़ा तोहफा, 7 करोड़ से है एक कदम दूर

28 सितंबर 2018

Munnabhai Jokes
Jokes

ऑपरेशन से पहले मरीज को बेहोश क्यों करते हैं?

28 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
madhuri dixit
Fashion

पर्दे पर दिखती हैं बिल्कुल हुस्न की परी, मगर असल में इतनी बूढ़ी हो चुकी हैं ये एक्ट्रेसेज

28 सितंबर 2018

gq awards
Fashion street

GQ Awards 2018: रेड कार्पेट पर डिस्को ड्रेस में पहुंची सोनाक्षी, अजीबोगरीब टॉप में स्पॉट हुई डायना पेंटी

28 सितंबर 2018

TV Show
Television

बिग बॉस: 'मैडम' बनीं घर की अगली कैप्टन, इन 2 को फिर मिली काल कोठरी की सजा

28 सितंबर 2018

shefali
Bollywood

16 साल में इतनी बदल गई कांटा लगा गर्ल, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से शादी करने के बाद रहने लगी लाइमलाइट से दूर

28 सितंबर 2018

anup and jasleen
Television

बिग बॉस 12: जसलीन को छोड़ इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट से अनूप जलोटा कर रहे फ्लर्ट, यकीन नहीं तो देखें ये वीडियो

28 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

firing
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: देर रात बदमाशों ने गाड़ी में बैठे युवक पर दागी गोलियां, पुलिस में मचा हड़कंप

उत्तराखंड के रुद्रपुर में देर रात बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने गाड़ी में बैठे युवक पर ताबड़तोड़ फायर कर दिए।  इस दौरान युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। 

28 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
opium operator arrested
Udham Singh Nagar

विदेशों को अफीम कुरियर करने वाला गिरफ्तार

29 सितंबर 2018

Highcourt ordered to solve the case with in six months
Udham Singh Nagar

फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में होगी जयमल हत्याकांड की सुनवाई

29 सितंबर 2018

पंतनगर के गांधी हॉल में छात्र-छात्राओं की समस्याएं सुनते कुलपति।
Udham Singh Nagar

आंदोलनकारियों पर कार्रवाई नहीं, घायलों के इलाज का खर्च उठाएगा विवि 

29 सितंबर 2018

चीनी मिल ने किसानों के खाते में भेजी रकम
Udham Singh Nagar

चीनी मिल ने किसानों के खाते में भेजी रकम

29 सितंबर 2018

अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेकर अधिकारियों के साथ हुई व्यापारियों की बैठक
Udham Singh Nagar

अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेकर अधिकारियों के साथ हुई व्यापारियों की बैठक

29 सितंबर 2018

आप ने नगर के विभन्न मार्गो पर निकाला मशाल जुलूस
Udham Singh Nagar

आप ने नगर के विभन्न मार्गो पर निकाला मशाल जुलूस

29 सितंबर 2018

दिल्ली से भागे किशोर को जीआरपी ने परिजनों को सौंपा
Udham Singh Nagar

दिल्ली से भागे किशोर को जीआरपी ने परिजनों को सौंपा

29 सितंबर 2018

रुद्रपुर बाजार में बंद पड़े मेडिकल स्टोर।
Udham Singh Nagar

जिले भर में दवा की दुकानों पर लटके ताले

29 सितंबर 2018

मैक्स कैब में पकड़ी 9 सवारी बेटिकट
Udham Singh Nagar

मैक्स कैब में पकड़ी 9 सवारी बेटिकट

29 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

SHOCKING VIDEO: बिना चालक के दौड़ती हुई घोड़ा गाड़ी ने स्कूटर सवार को रौंदा

उत्तराखंड के उधमसिंह नगर में एक तेज रफ्तार घोड़ा गाड़ी ने एक स्कूटर सवार को बुरी तरह से रौंद डाला।

18 सितंबर 2018

उधम सिंह नगर 2:58

नदियां घरों में घुसी, लोग भटक रहे आशियाने की तलाश में

6 अगस्त 2018

जलभराव 1:33

VIDEO: पुल के नीचे पानी का सैलाब, तैर रही बस में फंसे कई मासूम

4 जुलाई 2018

प्रीतम सिंह 0:55

अमित शाह के इस बयान पर उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस हुई हमलावर

21 सितंबर 2017

शिक्षा मंत्री 3:44

लापरवाही पर चला उत्तराखंड के शिक्षा मंत्री अरविंद पांडे का डंडा

16 सितंबर 2017

Related

व्यक्ति को मारपीट कर घायल किया
Udham Singh Nagar

व्यक्ति को मारपीट कर घायल किया

29 सितंबर 2018

पंतनगर में तराई भवन के बाहर धरने पर बैठे विद्यार्थियों को समझाते सीडीओ और एडीएम।
Udham Singh Nagar

‘वी वांट वीसी’, ‘वी वांट जस्टिस’

28 सितंबर 2018

road accident
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: नांदेड़शरीफ से दर्शन कर लौट रहे सेवकों का कैंटर पलटा, दो लोगों की मौत, 32 घायल

26 सितंबर 2018

काशीपुर में गोली लगने से घायल नीरज बिष्ट।
Udham Singh Nagar

कैंटीन मैनेजर को मारी गोली

27 सितंबर 2018

गदरपुर के मोनार्ड स्कूल में पुलिस की पाठशाला में बच्चों को संबोधित करते एसएसपी डॉ. सदानंद दाते।
Udham Singh Nagar

आभासी दुनिया के लाइक, कमेंट्स से खुद को न आंकें : एसएसपी

28 सितंबर 2018

काशीपुर में प्रवेश को लेकर छात्र-छात्राओं का लगा जमाबड़ा
Udham Singh Nagar

मेरिट को दरकिनार कर प्रवेश का आरोप, हंगामा

28 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.