यूपीः दो दिन पहले घर से गायब युवक का कुएं में मिला शव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोनभद्र Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 12:14 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Flickr
ख़बर सुनें
सोनभद्र जिले की घोरावल कोतवाली क्षेत्र के घोरावल वार्ड नंबर चार से बृहस्पतिवार को संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में लापता कल्लू 40 वर्ष पुत्र बाबूलाल कोल का कुएं में शव मिला। शुक्रवार की सुबह 11 बजे पुलिस ने शव को कुएं से बाहर निकाला।
बाबूलाल ने बताया कि उनका लड़का गुरुवार की दोपहर के बाद से ही घर नहीं आया था। पुलिस शव को पीएम के लिए भेजने के साथ ही मौत का पता लगाने में जुट गई।
पुलिस की ओर से जारी पोस्टर
Varanasi

बनारस के बेनियाबाग में सीएए का विरोध व पथराव करने वालों का प्रशासन ने जारी किया पोस्टर

वाराणसी के बेनियाबाग मैदान में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) और एनआरसी के विरोध में बृहस्पतिवार सुबह ‘हम भारत के लोग’ बैनर तले प्रदर्शन करने वालों के खिलाफ प्रशासन ने सख्ती बरती है।

24 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आरोपित को ले जाती पुलिस
Varanasi

वाराणसीः सुबह-सबेरे जब अचानक चली गोली तो फिर मच गया हड़कंप

24 जनवरी 2020

ब्रिटिश कालीन एतिहासिक स्तूप
Varanasi

अनोखा ब्रिटिश कालीन स्तूप, जिसके निर्माण से पहले अंग्रेजों ने दी थी महिला की बलि, अब होती है पूजा

24 जनवरी 2020

काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर।
Varanasi

काशी विद्वत परिषद ने किया आग्रह, कहा-जो बाबा विश्वनाथ की मर्जी वही होगा

24 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

यूपीः आयकर का डॉक्टर और सराफा दुकानों पर छापा, नौ घंटे से अधिक समय तक चली जांच

24 जनवरी 2020

पलटी स्कूल बस।
Varanasi

दर्दनाक हादसा: यूपी में बच्चों को लेकर जा रही स्कूल की बस पलटी

23 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

गाजीपुर: विधायक अलका राय का पौत्र लापता, फिर मिला

23 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

यूपीः वाराणसी से ऋषिकेश जा रहे जर्मन दंपति से दुर्व्यवहार की हद, एक आरोपित गिरफ्तार

23 जनवरी 2020

sucide shimla
Varanasi

प्रेमी का धोखा देना कुछ गुजरा नागवार कि युवती ने उठा लिया खौफनाक कदम

23 जनवरी 2020

डेमो इमेज
Varanasi

पूर्वांचल की सबसे बड़ी पहड़िया सब्जी मंडी में 2.73 करोड़ का हुआ फर्जी भुगतान, 12 पर मुकदमा

24 जनवरी 2020

