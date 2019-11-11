शहर चुनें

Two coaches of goods train were derailed in yard of Cantt railway station in varanasi

वाराणसी: कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन के यार्ड में मालगाड़ी की दो बोगियां पटरी से उतरीं, कई ट्रेनें हुईं बाधित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Mon, 11 Nov 2019 02:43 PM IST
मालगाड़ी की दो बोगियां हुईं डिरेल
मालगाड़ी की दो बोगियां हुईं डिरेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाराणसी के कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन के यार्ड में मालगाड़ी की दो बोगियां डिरेल होने से हड़कंप मच गया। टांडा से 60 कोच की खाली मालगाड़ी पीडीडीयू नगर जा रही थी। उसी मालगाड़ी की दो बोगियां कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन के यार्ड में डिरेल हुई हैं।
रेलवे के इंजीनियर दोनों बोगियों को वापस पटरी पर लाने के प्रयास में जुटे हुए हैं। बोगियों के बेपटरी होने से कई ट्रेनों का आवागमन बाधित हुआ है।
goods train were derailed varanasi cantt station train coaches derailed
