Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   trains started on platform number five of Cantt railway station varanasi

वाराणसी : कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म नंबर पांच की नई पटरी पर दौड़ने लगी ट्रेनें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Tue, 10 Sep 2019 05:27 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
वाराणसी के कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म नंबर पांच पर नई पटरी और स्लीपर बिछाने का काम तीन दिन पहले ही पूरा हो गया। इसके साथ ही इस ट्रैक पर परिचालन भी शुरू हो गया। रेलवे की ओर से जो काम 12 सितंबर तक पूरा करने की तिथि तय की गई थी, उसे नौ सितंबर को ही पूरा कर लिया गया।
इससे पहले हावड़ा-जैसलमेर एक्सप्रेस को चलाकर रविवार शाम 6.30 बजे के बाद ट्रायल लिया गया था। जर्जर हो चुकी पटरियों की वजह से ही यहां ट्रेनें पांच किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से गुजरती थीं। लेकिन अब नई लाइन के बाद इसकी रफ्तार भी बढ़ जाएगी। 
varanasi news varanasi police varanasi cantt railway station varanasi varanasi station
